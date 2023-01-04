West Georgia's women's basketball team was scheduled to host their first home game in 2023 on Wednesday, January 4 against Mississippi College at 7:30 p.m.
West Georgia (5-8, 4-6 GSC) looks to rebound after losing to GSC foe Lee University, 72-45, last Monday Night. As for Mississippi College (3-11, 2-9 GSC), they're coming off a loss from Delta State, losing 57-36.
UWG comes into Wednesday's matchup against the Choctaws after struggling offensively and defensively against Lee, only managing to score 45 points on 36.6% shooting from the field, while allowing Lee to knock down 49.1% of their field goals.
West Georgia is 10th in the GSC at scoring, averaging 56.2 points per game. Stephanie Torres leads UWG in scoring, pouring in 9.8 points per game. Defensively, West Georgia ranks seventh in the GSC, allowing 64.0 points per game.
As for Mississippi College, they are ranked last in the GSC in scoring and field goal percentage, averaging only 51.4 points per game on 32.7% shooting. Junior forward Kiyah Julian leads MC in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per game, which is 17th in the conference. On the defensive side of the ball, The Choctaws are ranked eighth, allowing 64.8 points per game on 42.2% shooting.
West Georgia is ranked ninth in the GSC in total rebounds, averaging 32.4 rebounds per game. They are led by senior forward Peace Okeke who averages 9.2 per game. Okeke comes into the matchup against Julian and the Choctaws, after recording her seventh double-digit rebounding performance and fourth double-double on the season against Lee Last Monday.
Mississippi College is the seventh ranked team in rebounding in the GSC snagging 33.4 rebounds per game. Keller Bigham leads MC in rebounding, averaging 5.4 per game, which is 12th in the conference.
UWG is 5-1 at home this season with their last win coming against Shorter, while Mississippi College has yet to win on the road, boasting a 0-6 away record.
Mississippi College won both meetings last year, including a 78-70 win at The Coliseum last season.
Results of Wednesday's game to follow in a later edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.