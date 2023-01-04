Katelyn Dunning

UWG was scheduled for their first home game of 2023 on Wednesday. Results of Wednesday's action to follow. Pictured is Katelyn Dunning.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

West Georgia's women's basketball team was scheduled to host their first home game in 2023 on Wednesday, January 4 against Mississippi College at 7:30 p.m. 

West Georgia (5-8, 4-6 GSC) looks to rebound after losing to GSC foe Lee University, 72-45, last Monday Night. As for Mississippi College (3-11, 2-9 GSC), they're coming off a loss from Delta State, losing 57-36.

