University of West Georgia head women's basketball coach Joanna Reitz announced today the signing of two future Wolves who will be on the roster for the 2022-23 season.
Reitz has added Stephanie Torres, a transfer guard from San Jose State, as well as Peace Okeke, a transfer forward out of North Greenville University.
"We're thrilled to add Steph and Peace to our pack," said Reitz. "They both exhibit the qualities we are looking for as we lay the foundation to build a program that competes for championships: high character, motivated students, and players that love basketball and love to compete."
Torres, a 5-6 guard originally from Orlando, Florida, started 12 games and played in 28 for the Spartans last year. She averaged 6.8 points per game and grabbed 1.8 boards per game. As a passer, she was third on the team with 58 assists. Torres had eight double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 19 against Saint Mary's.
"Steph is a savvy basketball player," Reitz said of Torres. "She's a great teammate, smart defender, and her three-level scoring ability gives us some additional firepower on the perimeter."
Torres was a 32 percent three-point shooter at San Jose State last season, hitting 31 threes in 96 attempts. Prior to her season at SJSU, Torres was a two-year standout at Eastern Florida State College, where she was named All-Suncoast Conference.
Okeke comes to Carrollton looking to make an impact in the paint. The 6-0 forward averaged 9.4 points and 10.5 rebounds in 11 games for the NGU Crusaders in 2020-21.
"Peace's athleticism combined with her skill set gives her the potential to be a double-double player night in and night out," said Reitz. "Her paint presence will be a great asset to our team."
In 2019-20, Okeke started 26 games and had 17 double-digit rebounding performances and had six games of 15-plus boards. Okeke pulled down 406 rebounds in her NGU career all while scoring 357 points and shooting above 40 percent from the field.
After a prep career at Davidson Academy, the Abache, Nigeria native originally attended Tennessee Tech out of high school.
Both Torres and Okeke will report to campus this August, joining a class of newcomers that also consists of Katelyn Dunning, Anna Gernatt, Becca Ledford, Sophia Singer, Calie Thrower, and Aaliyah Washington.
