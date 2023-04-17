UWG Women's Golf tied for lead at GSC Championships

MOBILE, Ala. — Behind even par rounds from a pair of seniors, the UWG women's golf team find themselves tied for the lead at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Championships after one round of play.
Seniors Maddy Schultz and Ainsley Cowart each fired an even par 72 on Sunday and each managed one birdie and one bogey on incredibly solid, consistent rounds. Schultz, playing in the top spot in the lineup, opened her round with six straight before making a birdie four on the par five seventh. After a bogey at the eighth she made 10 straight pars to finish even. Cowart Made her first birdie at the par three sixth and bogeys the 11th hole to finish even. The dup sits in a fourth-place tie after round one.
