Ainsley Cowart 9-29-22

Ainsley Cowart's 79 put her in a 12th-place tie as UWG's top overall finisher in the City with Spirit Classic at Cleveland Country Club in Tennessee.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Women's Team

A final round 315 was the fate of the UWG women's golf team on Tuesday who finished the City with Spirit Classic in eighth place at Cleveland Country Club.

