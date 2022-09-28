Women's Team
A final round 315 was the fate of the UWG women's golf team on Tuesday who finished the City with Spirit Classic in eighth place at Cleveland Country Club.
West Georgia was led on Tuesday by Maddy Schultz and Katherine Densmore who each shot 78 and tied for 15th, although Ainsley Cowart's 79 put her in a 12th-place tie as UWG's top overall finisher.
Densmore and Schultz both couldn't get much going on Tuesday as neither made a birdie, but avoided any big numbers and each had just six bogeys. Cowart also had nothing worse than a bogey on her card, and she made one birdie in the final round.
Erica Couch shot a final round 80 and finished in 67th place while Madison Chappell returned after an injury sidelined her for round two and shot 83 on Tuesday.
Limestone claimed the team title at the event, defeating Anderson (SC) by two strokes while Lee finished in third three shots back of Limestone.
The next action for women's golf is the LeeAnn Noble Memorial on October 10-11 at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega, Georgia.
The UWG men's golf team finished in 10th place on Tuesday at the Cougar Invitational in Columbus, Georgia after a final round 311.
Oliwer Persson Toiminen shot the low round of the day for the Wolves, firing a 75 to finish in a 14th place tie individually.
Next on the individual leaderboard for the Wolves was Caleb Wall who wrapped up his second career tournament with a round of 81, and finished in a 39th-place tie. Fellow freshman Jimmy Coleman shot an 80 on the final day and was tied for 49th.
Both Dylan Mullaney and Dylan Hopper shot 78 with a pair of birdies on Tuesday. Mullaney finished the event in a 46th-place tie while Hopper was in 57th place.
Anderson (SC) held off the defending national champion Lee Flames, who shot a final round 288to win the tournament by one stroke.
UWG is idle until the end of October when the Wolves host their annual home tournament, the Matt Dyas Invitational. The first round of that event is set for October 24th at Oak Mountain Championship Golf Club in Carrollton. The final round of 18 is set for Tuesday, October 25th.
