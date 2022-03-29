GREENWOOD S.C. —Three Wolves shot rounds in the 70s on day one of the Lady Bearcat Invitational on Monday, and the UWG women’s golf team is tied for fifth after 18 holes.
Ainsley Cowart, Ari Samuel, and Schultz all posted scores under 80 on Monday, led by Cowart’s 75. That is good for a fifth-place tie individually, and is one shot ahead of Ari Samuel who shot 76 on Monday. Maddy Schultz finished with round one 77, which is tied for 22nd.
Playing in her first start of the season, Erica Couch opened the tournament with an 80 and is tied for 47th. Katherine Densmore shot an 83 on Monday to round out the UWG lineup.
UWG’s 308 is tied for fifth with Carson-Newman, and is just five shots off of the lead held by Columbus State, who opened with a 303. There are nine teams atop the leaderboard that are only separated by nine strokes.
The final round of 18 is set for tomorrow from Greenwood Country Club in Greenwood, South Carolina.
