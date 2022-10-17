The final tournament of the fall season has arrived for the UWG women's golf team and the Wolves are in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete in the Music City Invitational at Old Fort Golf Club.
West Georgia is coming off of a disappointing finish at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial, but Todd Selders and his squad bring some momentum after firing a 292 in the final round. That was the second lowest single-round in school history, matching a 292 in the 2017 Pfeiffer Invitational.
It will be a different lineup this week as Madison Chappell returns in the fifth spot. Ainsley Cowart, who finished last week's tournament with a 71 is in the top spot for the Wolves. Behind her is junior Erica Couch who should bring in some confidence after firing a career-low 70 in the final round of the LeeAnn Noble Memorial.
Katherine Densmore and Maddy Schultz are in the three and four spots for the Wolves this week, with Chappell in the fifth spot, returning for the first time since late September.
The Music City Invitational is a 36-hole stroke play event at Old Fort Golf Club, a 5,972, par-72 layout. The Wolves are playing a practice round on Sunday before opening with 18 holes on Monday and the final round on Tuesday.
