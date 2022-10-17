UWG Women's Golf 10-18-22

UWG's Women's Golf team will be competing in the Music City Invitational at the beginning of this week, with the final round being scheduled for today (Tuesday, October 18).

 Photo by Jared Boggus

The final tournament of the fall season has arrived for the UWG women's golf team and the Wolves are in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete in the Music City Invitational at Old Fort Golf Club.

West Georgia is coming off of a disappointing finish at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial, but Todd Selders and his squad bring some momentum after firing a 292 in the final round. That was the second lowest single-round in school history, matching a 292 in the 2017 Pfeiffer Invitational.

