UWG Womens Golf 9-23-22

 Photo by Jared Boggus

McCORMICK, S.C. — A final round 306 dropped the UWG women's golf team from third to fifth on the final day of competition at the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

West Georgia had three players inside the top-20, with Ainsley Cowart and Katherine Densmore finishing tied for 12th with Maddy Schultz coming in a 19th-place tie.

