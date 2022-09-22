McCORMICK, S.C. — A final round 306 dropped the UWG women's golf team from third to fifth on the final day of competition at the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
West Georgia had three players inside the top-20, with Ainsley Cowart and Katherine Densmore finishing tied for 12th with Maddy Schultz coming in a 19th-place tie.
Schultz fired the low round of the day for the Wolves, turning in a 73 while rolling in six birdies in the final round. Cowart and Densmore both wrapped up the event with rounds of 77 on Tuesday. Cowart made two birdies on he day while Densmore managed one.
Finishing in a 44th-place tie was Madison Chappell who shot 79 in the final round. Erica Couch finished with an 83, putting her in a 62nd-place tie.
Tournament host Lander shot a final round 297 to finish with a 36-hole total of 590 to win the tournament. UWG's 36-hole total was 12 shots back of Lander at 602.
The Wolves are back in action next Monday and Tuesday at The City with Spirit Fall Classic in Cleveland, Tennessee. Action there begins on September 26 with the final round set for September 27. That event is hosted by Gulf South Conference foe, Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.