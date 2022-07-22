UWG Womens Golf Team

UWG'S Women's Golf Team achieved the highest cumulative grade point average in the Gulf South Conference for the second year in a row. They also ranked ninth in all of Division-II.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

The Wolves' cumulative GPA of 3.79 ranks ninth in all of the NCAA's Division II. UWG is the only team in the Gulf South Conference ranked in the Top-25 in Division II.

