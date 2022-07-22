For the second consecutive season, the UWG women's golf team has achieved the highest cumulative GPA of any women's golf team in the Gulf South Conference.
The Wolves' cumulative GPA of 3.79 ranks ninth in all of the NCAA's Division II. UWG is the only team in the Gulf South Conference ranked in the Top-25 in Division II.
"We pride ourselves on what we do on both on the course and in the classroom," said head coach Todd Selders. "These ladies put so much effort into their studies, and we are extremely proud of all of them.
It's yet another academic honor for the Wolves as UWG also had two Wolves selected to the Academic All-GSC team last month.
Last season, UWG was 13th in the country in cumulative GPA. UWG opens their new 2022-23 campaign on September 19.
