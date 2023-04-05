UWG Women's Golf ends Bracket Challenge with victory

HOMER, Ga. — On the final day of the UNG Bracket Challenge, the UWG women's golf team was victorious with a 3-2-0 victory over UNC-Pembroke.
The Wolves got points from Maddy Schultz, Ainsley Cowart, and Katherine Densmore in the top three spots on Tuesday.
Schultz, who went 3-0-0 on the week, trailed by one shot after the opening hole and then matched her opponent shot for shot until taking the lead on the eighth hole and never trailed again. She eventually led by as many six strokes, finishing with a 75.
In the second match, Cowart also shot a 75, defeating her opponent by five strokes. Densmore was on fire on Tuesday, shooting 69 to win her match by six strokes.
In the four spot, Kamryn Roberts fell by six shots while Madison Chappell shot 76 and fell in the final match by one stroke.
The Wolves finished the match play 1-2 with two Monday losses to Missouri-St. Louis and Lee.
Day One Recap
In the first match, the Wolves fell 2-2-1 by tiebreak to Missouri-St. Louis. The Wolves got points from Katherine Densmore who won her match by six shots and then Maddy Schultz secured a point by seven strokes in the third spot.
Despite shooting a 71 in the opening match, Ainsley Cowart fell to the Tritons top golfer, Tove Brunell. Erica Couch fell by 14 shots in her match.
The Wolves had a point nearly in the bag in the final match as Kamryn Roberts led by three on the final hole, but a triple bogey allowed the Tritons back into the match and then USML won on a tiebreak.
West Georgia fell to Gulf South Conference foe Lee in the afternoon match, 4-1-0 while Maddy Schultz wrapping up the day the only UWG golfer to go 2-0 on Monday. Cowart lost her match by three strokes while Densmore fell by four, Couch fell by one, and Madison Chappell subbed in at the five spot and fell by seven strokes.
Next up for UWG is the Gulf South Conference Championships on April 16-18 in Mobile, Alabama.
