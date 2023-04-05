UWG Women's Golf ends Bracket Challenge with victory

 Photo by Jared Boggus

HOMER, Ga. — On the final day of the UNG Bracket Challenge, the UWG women's golf team was victorious with a 3-2-0 victory over UNC-Pembroke.

The Wolves got points from Maddy Schultz, Ainsley Cowart, and Katherine Densmore in the top three spots on Tuesday.

