In what will be the first home game for the UWG women's basketball team since January 5, the Wolves are set to host Mississippi College on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Gulf South Conference action.
West Georgia (6-8, 3-6 GSC) enters the game on the heels of a road loss to Delta State, 76-65, and they are eager to get back to the friendly confines of The Coliseum.
The last game at home for the Wolves was their first home win in GSC play, as they knocked off those same Delta State Lady Statesmen, 74-60. But since then, there have been postponements and rescheduled games. Wednesday's loss was the first game in nearly three weeks.
Mississippi College (9-8, 4-6 GSC) is coming off a seven-day layoff after defeating Shorter, 83-58, at home last Saturday.
The Wolves and Choctaws last met on January 8, with MC taking a 73-51 victory behind 23 points from their stellar freshman, Ally Alford. However, the Wolves are a perfect 9-0 at home against the Choctaws all-time, and they will look to run that to 10-0 on Saturday.
To do that, the Wolves will need to limit the turnovers, as they had 23 in the previous road loss to Mississippi College. Senior Siera Carter had an off-night shooting in that contest, scoring just nine points and making three field goals. Carter scored 17 in her last game, and is averaging 15.7 on the season.
Zaria Bankston is also a key part to the Wolves' offense, as she leads the team in assists per game at 3.0 and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 3.4 per game.
The aforementioned Alford is Mississippi College's leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game. The freshman has hit 39 three-pointers on the season, and she is shooting nearly 40 percent (39.8) from beyond the arc.
In the paint, West Georgia's Jaylin Austin and MC's Amelia Bell will square off. Austin has the edge at 7.1 rebounds per game, while Bell pulls down 6.5 per contest. In terms of team rebounds, Mississippi College has the edge, averaging a 39.7, while the Wolves average 36.7.
Saturday is also Greek Life Day and Decade Day at The Coliseum. Fraternities and Sororities are invited to attend as a group, and they will be a part of promotional events on the floor. For Decade Day, fans are invited to dress in garb from their favorite decade.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is slated for 4:00 p.m.
