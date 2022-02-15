Fans that spent their Valentine’s Day at The Coliseum were treated to a thriller on Monday night with the UWG women’s basketball team coming out with an 80-73 overtime win over Montevallo.
West Georgia (9-12, 6-10 GSC) tied a season-high with 11 three-pointers as the Wolves defeated a Montevallo (11-14, 7-10 GSC) team that has now lost three straight.
The Wolves got great nights from Tahya Campbell, Siera Carter, and Jaylin Austin on Monday.
Campbell led all scorers with 20 points while Carter added 19 with 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Austin was crucial on the boards with 18 rebounds to go with 14 points.
As a team, the Wolves outrebounded Montevallo 51-37 which led to 18 second chance points, helping the Wolves overcome a night in which they would commit 23 turnovers.
West Georgia was fueled by Campbell in the opening quarter as the graduate student was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first period, putting the Wolves up 23-16 at the end of one.
But Montevallo would open the second quarter on a 9-3 run to make it a one-point game with just under six to play in the half. It was Campbell again from long-range to get UWG back up by four, and then the Wolves would close the half on a 14-9 run, capped by a Valencia Carroll try with 17 seconds left to lead 43-34 at halftime.
Both teams would score 18 points in the third quarter, but not before a Maya Timberlake layup at the 5:47 mark gave West Georgia their largest lead of the night, 15 points, at 55-40.
The Falcons continued to claw their way back until finally making it a four-point game at 68-64 with 2:35 to play in regulation.
A layup by Carter with 1:56 to go gave UWG a five-point lead, but on back-to-back possessions, UM’s Marisa Snodgrass drained a three, and hit a runner in the lane to tie. UWG had an inbound play with six seconds left but Campbell’s three-point attempt was blocked.
West Georgia outscored Montevallo 10-3 in overtime, making the most of their attempts at the free throw line, going a perfect six-for-six over the final 1:37 to put the Falcons away.
Campbell finished the night 6-of-8 from the three-point arc with five rebounds and three assists. It was Austin’s third double-double of the season while Carter’s was the second of her senior campaign. Both Zaria Bankston and Mariah Holder had six assists in the win.
West Georgia remains home for a Saturday matchup with Alabama Huntsville. That game is set for a 2 p.m. start from The Coliseum.
