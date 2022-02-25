One final game remains for the UWG women’s basketball team, as the Wolves host the rival Valdosta State Blazers on Senior Day at The Coliseum, this Saturday at 4 p.m.
West Georgia (9-14, 6-12 GSC) prepare for their sixth matchup against a ranked team this season, as Valdosta State (21-4, 16-2 GSC) comes into Saturday’s regular season finale with a number 24 national ranking.
And while the Wolves are out of the hunt for the GSC Tournament, and the Blazers have locked up the two-seed, there’s still plenty to play for as the two peach state rivals meet for the 82nd time in series history.
“Every game is an opportunity and I’m excited to see how we’re going to come out,” said head coach Scott Groninger, “We were disappointed in our efforts against West Florida, but it’s just another opportunity to go out and play some good basketball against a really good team.”
The Wolves fell 81-56 on Wednesday at West Florida, dropping the final road contest of the season. Mariah Holder led the Wolves offensively in that one with 12 points.
Valdosta State is coming off of a 77-35 win over Shorter last Saturday, and the Blazer defense is one of the stingiest in all of Division II. VSU allows just 52.7 points per game defensively, and that’s a number that leads the Gulf South Conference and ranks fifth in the country.
Back in December, VSU held the Wolves to their lowest scoring output of the season at 37 points as the Wolves shot 27.1% from the field in that one.
Like most teams, however, West Georgia enjoys better shooting numbers at home than on the road this season. In 12 home games the Wolves are shooting 40.4% (302-for-747) from the field and 31.3% (80-256) from beyond the arc. On the road, UWG has shot 37% (242-for-654) from the field and 29.4% (73-for-248) from three-point range.
Much of UWG’s offensive success can be attributed to Siera Carter. The senior is sixth in the GSC in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game.
But the Wolves face a tough task defensively as well, as VSU’s offense is fifth in the league, and led by 2021 GSC East Player of the Year, Kwajelin Farrar.
The Grovetown, Georgia native is in the top-10 in the GSC in scoring (14.6) and rebounds per game (8.4) and is third in the GSC in field goal percentage at 56.8%.
“Farrar has been a major impact in this league the last two years,” Groninger said of the Blazers’ leading scorer. “She’s a great defender, great rebounder, and a perfect fit.”
Focus on shutting Farrar down in the paint if you dare, because the Blazers have a solid compliment in Nicole Heyn, and the two have been a nice one-two punch for the Blazers all season.
“And then Heyn came in there this year, and has really been an outstanding player and great defender. Also, a really good three-point shooter, and crafty, so we’ll have our hands full guarding those two,” added Groninger.
Prior to Saturday’s rivalry bout, UWG will honor three seniors on Senior Day. Siera Carter, Tahya Campbell, and Jayda Dooley will be honored during pregame. Dooley was a senior in 2021 and after career opportunities presented themselves during the offseason, she elected to forgo her final season of eligibility.
“The thing that sticks out with all three really, but especially CeCe and Jayda, in today’ world is that they are both fifth-year players,” said Groninger. “They didn’t transfer. They came here and experienced some good times and some difficult times, but they stuck it out, and grinded it out, and there’s a lot to be said for that.”
Dooley was a redshirt on the 2016-17 team while Carter earned a redshirt the following year. Campbell, a Waterloo, Iowa native played her first season at UWG in 2019-20.
“Tahya came in here as a junior college player and did the same thing,” Groninger concluded. “I mean, she stuck it out for three years, and has had some really good moments and tough moments, but you know to be able to persevere, that’s how athletics and hopefully their experience at West Georgia will help them later in life.”
Beyond the Senior Day festivities and the game itself, it’s also a blue out and the first 500 fans through the doors of the men’s game at 2 p.m. will receive free t-shirts. In addition, Dine West will be offering all-you-can-eat Mardi Gras themed food. The price is $9.75 and meal swipes and dining dollars are also accepted.
Fans can also expect a guest appearance from Blooper, the famous mascot of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.
Tip-time for Saturday’s finale is set for 4 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the men’s game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.