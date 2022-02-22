The final road trip on the schedule is set for this week as West Georgia's women's basketball team heads to Pensacola, Florida for a Wednesday night bout with the West Florida Argonauts.
West Georgia (9-13, 6-11 GSC) and West Florida (18-7, 12-6 GSC) are both coming off of Saturday home losses as they prepare for Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. Eastern time contest.
The Wolves fell to Alabama Huntsville on Saturday, while the Argos dropped an eight-point decision to the Lee Flames. Both teams are playing with postseason implications on the line with UWG trying to get in the Gulf South Conference Tournament and West Florida trying to secure a top-four seed and a home game in the first round.
"Beyond that, anytime you play somebody that's wearing a different color uniform you want to beat them, it's that simple," said UWG head coach Scott Groninger. "But our playoffs started probably three weeks ago because every game has basically been a playoff game."
Groninger knows that the Argos present a challenge for his Wolves, primarily in the paint and on the glass.
"West Florida is a really good rebounding team obviously, their two post players are between them going for like 32 points and over 20 rebounds a game, so you've got to start there," Groninger said of Wednesday's opponent.
Jaclyn Jarnot and Zoe Piller are one and two for West Florida in points and rebounds. Jarnot is one of two players in the GSC averaging a double-double, and is third in the GSC in points per game (17.2) and leads the league in rebounding (12.8/gm).
Piller is one of the top freshmen in the league as the Nolensville, Tennessee native averages 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
To combat the Argos post presence, Groninger will need a big night from Jaylin Austin and the junior from Helena, Alabama has proven she can be a huge plus on the glass for the Wolves.
Austin has posted three straight double-digit rebounding nights, including 15 and 18 in her last two. Since her double-double on February 5, Austin is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game. For the season, Austin is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game which puts her at eighth in the GSC.
In terms of scoring the basketball, Groninger will without a doubt rely on Siera Carter as the senior enters Wednesday's contest averaging 16.6 points per game, ranking sixth in the GSC.
Matchups aside, Groninger knows the scenario of a late season road game and the Argos' Senior Night play into the home team's favor.
"They've got five seniors that they'll honor on Wednesday," Groninger added. "And playing on Senior Night on the road is tough, because those kids usually bring their best effort."
The Wolves will lean on prior success in big games at West Florida, most notably a GSC Tournament win at the UWF Field House in 2019.
"We've had some success at West Florida and I think we're in a good head space, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and competing as hard as we can," Groninger concluded.
Tip-time for Wednesday's contest is set for 6:30 p.m. EST from the UWF Field House on the campus of West Florida.
