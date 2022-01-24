UWG Women Return to Floor in Cleveland

After an 18-day layoff due to health & safety protocols, the UWG women's basketball team is set to return to the floor on Wednesday in Cleveland, Mississippi, taking on Delta State at 6:30 p.m. EST.
West Georgia (6-7, 3-5 GSC) last played on January 8th at Mississippi College, falling 73-51 in that game. And now it's another trip to the Magnolia State, for a showdown with the Lady Statesmen, a team that the Wolves defeated in Carrollton back on January 5th.
In that game, Delta State (8-8, 6-5 GSC) was without their best post player, and they had no answer for Siera Carter who dropped 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in that win. As a team, the Wolves were outstanding from the charity stripe in that crucial GSC win, going 23-of-24 from the free throw line.
Since that game, DSU has gone 1-3, dropping contests to Valdosta State, West Florida, and Lee, while the lone victory came over Shorter.
Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse and Zyaire Ewing remain the top threats for the Lady Statesmen. Stackhouse averages 13.8 points per game to lead DSU, while Ewing nearly averages a double-double, scoring 1.3 points per game while pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game.
As for the Wolves, they will look for the same type of game from Carter, who scores 15.5 points per game, but will also look to fellow senior Zaria Bankston to run the offense.
Bankston is 12th in the GSC in assists per game, dishing out 2.7 per game, and is UWG's second-leading scored at 10.1 points per game. In her last game, the January 8th game at MC, Bankston led the Wolves with 11 points and eclipsed the 600-point mark for her career.
Tip-time on Wednesday in Cleveland is set for 6:30 p.m. from Sillers Coliseum.
