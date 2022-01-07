The UWG women's basketball team is back on the road this weekend, heading West to Clinton, Mississippi for a 3 p.m. road contest with Mississippi College on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves (6-6, 3-4 GSC) are coming off of a big home win over Delta State on Wednesday while Mississippi College (7-5, 2-3 GSC) hasn't played a game since December 20.
Siera Carter gave the Wolves another big performance on Wednesday, recording her fifth 20-point game of the season with 26 points. West Georgia will need another big performance like that on Saturday, as Mississippi College boasts the league's top scoring defense.
The Lady Choctaws are allowing just 53.8 points per game, which leads the GSC and is 17th in all of Division II. MC holds its opponents to just 34.8 percent from the field which leads the GSC, and their three-point defense is second in the league at 25 percent.
Carter finished Wednesday's game with 12 rebounds to go with her 26 points, recording her third career double-double. She also led the team with six assists and had two steals.
But the offense doesn't just rely on Carter as fellow senior Zaria Bankston also averages double-figures at 10.0 points per game. Tahya Campbell has scored double-figures in two consecutive games, including a season-high 14 points in the Delta State win.
Mississippi College's offense leans on Ally Alford who is 14th in the GSC in scoring at 13.0 points per game, but also get 10.9 per game Kyiah Julian. Together, that duo has combined for 44 of MC's63 made three-pointers.
It will be the 19th overall meeting between UWG and MC, and the Wolves are 14-4 all-time against the Lady Choctaws. West Georgia has won five straight matchups, and a sixth would give head coach Scott Groninger a milestone win.
A victory on Saturday would be the 150th win at UWG for Groninger, making him just the second coach in UWG history to join that club.
Saturday's game tips at 3 p.m. EST from A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton, Mississippi.
