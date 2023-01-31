The West Georgia Wolves women' basketball team was on the wrong end of a 57-48 decision on Saturday as UWG fell to conference rival, Valdosta State, at The Coliseum.
The Wolves (7-13, 6-11 GSC), outside of Sophia Singer, struggled to knock down shots. Singer led UWG in scoring with 20 points on 6-9 shooting, but as a team the Wolves only managed to convert 31.3% of their field goals.
Valdosta State (16-3, 15-2 GSC) were led by Aleisha Curry, who provided a great punch off the bench with 12 points and seven rebounds. Guard Jirah Ards added 11 points while Lili Long chipped in nine points.
The two rivals played a tight first half despite Valdosta State opening the game with a 7-0 run. UWG would then score 10 straight points to gain their largest lead of the contest at 10-7. Singer scored seven points in that early run and powered UWG's offense, by scoring 15 first half points while hitting three of UWG's five three-pointers.
Trailing by five after one, the Wolves opened the second on a 5-0 run, tying things up at 15-15 on a Peace Okeke layup. A Singer triple with 2:40 left would give UWG a 23-21 lead but the Blazers would close on a 4-0 run to lead the game 25-23 at the break.
The second half was a mirror image as VSU opened on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 31-23 and force a UWG timeout. Stephanie Torres put an end to the VSU momentum with a three-pointer for UWG's first field goal of the half. The Blazers scored 11 more points in the third quarter, while UWG managed only seven points and trailed 42-33 heading into the final quarter.
In the final frame, Valdosta State started the scoring with a quick two. The Wolves would use two fast scores from Peace Okeke and Sophia Singer to cut the deficit to 44-37 with 7:31 left in the fourth. The Wolves would attempt to claw back, but Valdosta State matched every score and both teams scored 15 points in the final ten minutes, leading to a nine-point win for the Blazers.
Both Torres and Okeke finished the game with 12 points.
The Wolves are back in action February 1 at The Coliseum, when Auburn Montgomery comes into Carrollton.
