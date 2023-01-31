WBB Sophia Singer vs. VSU

Sophia Singer led UWG with 20 points as the Wolves fell to Valdosta State 57-48 on Saturday in a rivalry contest.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The West Georgia Wolves women' basketball team was on the wrong end of a 57-48 decision on Saturday as UWG fell to conference rival, Valdosta State, at The Coliseum.

The Wolves (7-13, 6-11 GSC), outside of Sophia Singer, struggled to knock down shots. Singer led UWG in scoring with 20 points on 6-9 shooting, but as a team the Wolves only managed to convert 31.3% of their field goals.

