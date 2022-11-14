UWG Football vs N. Greenville

West Georgia put together a comeback win at North Greenville on Saturday. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they were not selected to continue the season in the Division-II playoffs.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Trailing at the start of the fourth quarter for the second straight week, the 16th-ranked West Georgia Wolves pitched a fourth-quarter shutout to win a wild 43-36 decision at North Greenville in the 2022 regular season finale.

West Georgia's offense put up another monster game, and the UWG defense did just enough and made plays when they had to to preserve UWG's eighth win of the season, and capping off a 5-0 record on the road.

Trending Videos