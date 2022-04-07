For the first time in nearly 40 years, The University of West Georgia hosted a track meet on campus.
The UWG Legends Track meet featured more than 20 teams, including both men’s and women’s competitors.
As the host team, the UWG Track and field team scored 225 total points, 100 points more than the second place team Life University.
UWG saw many of their athletes claim first place finishes.
DISTANCE
The Wolves kicked off the Meet claiming all top three spots in the 5000m run. The trio of Coley Branum, Alexa Quarles, and Stephanie Beltran all finished first, second, and third respectively. Beltran also set a personal best during the event.
The Wolves also had three top-ten finishes in the 1500m Run, with Adela Belohavova earning the number spot with a time of 5:02.54, which also set a career-best for her. Coley Branum also finished top-three in her second event of the day with a time of 5:28.54. Maya Meraz placed ninth with a time of 6:39.87.
Kendal Sparks earned her first collegiate first-place victory and the Wolves another first place finish in the 3000m steeplechase. She finished with a time of 12:53.79 She was the lone participant for West Georgia in the event.
Belohavova also led the pack of Wolves in the 800m Run. Belohavova finished the event third with Lillian Welter and Joycelyn Tifrea fourth and fifth respectively. Welter also set a new career-best in the event.
THROWS
Melita-Marie Roachford finished first in the Hammer Throw for the third time this season. She finished with a mark of 45.25m, 1.25m more than the next competitor. Brandi Boddy also placed top five finishing fourth with a throw of 38.86. Beth Taylor and Nicole Richards also participated finishing 15th and 16th respectively.
Boddy and Roachford both competed in the Shot-put event and both finished in the top five. Boddy placed second with a throw of 13.45m while Roachford placed fifth with a throw of 12.18m. Lexi Walton and Richards join them finishing 11thand 20th.
The Wolves also had three athletes place top 5 in the Javelin Throw event. Kailani Serapion came away with a second place finish with a throw of 31.80m. Lexi Walton finished right behind her with a throw of 29.67m. Boddy rounded out the top-five with a mark of 27.37m.
The UWG Track and Field team had four competitors in the throw of the discus. Roachford, Boddy, Richards, and Beth Taylor all finished in the top 15 in the event. Roachford led the way placing fourth with a throw of 40.08m Which sets a new school record. Boddy, Richards, and Taylor finished ninth, 10th, and 13th respectively.
RELAY
The West Georgia “A” team earned the Wolves yet another first place finish in the 4x100 relay race. The team of Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco, Paishence Collier, and Mia Culpepper finished with a time of 47.07. The West Georgia “B” consisted of Maniyah Thomas, Shamiya Perry, Dasani Minter, and Samira Barnett finished with a time of 49.71.
The Wolves also had one of their three teams finish top three in the 4x400 relay. Shamiya Perry, Amani Achampong, Lexi Walton, and Maniyah Thomas finished third with a time of 4:14.82 West Georgia “B” and West Georgia “C” finished fourth with times of 4:37.96 and 5:05.16.
SPRINTS
Mia Culpepper led the way in the 100m dash placing first with a time of 12.32 barely missing her career-best by .2. Kira Montefusco finished third with a time of 12.35. Dasani Minter, Samira Barnett, and Chioma Uwaomah finished seventh, 15th, and 17th.
Kira Montefusco and Paishence Collier both placed top ten in the 200m dash. Montefusco placed fourth while Collier placed eighth. Montefusco finished with a time of 25.45 while Collier finished with a time of 25.85.
Shamiya Perry was the only participant for UWG in the 400m dash. She earned a fourth place finish with a time of 1:00.36.
HURDLES
Chioma Uwomah competed in the 100 Meter Hurdles, and she also placed fourth in the event. She finished in 15.85 seconds. That set her new career best.
The duo of Amani Achampong and Mia Culpepper ran the 400-meter hurdles finishing fourth and seventh respectively. Achampong was also another Wolf to set a new personal best with a time of 1:08.86.
JUMPS
Mia Culpepper and Haley Trammell took the top two spots in the Triple Jump event. Culpepper set a mark of 11.23m and Trammell posted a mark of 10.91m. Shamiya Perry placed fourth with a mark of 10.01m.
Brooklyn Kierbow tied for first in the Pole Vault with a jump of 2.85m. That was her first time placing first in the Pole Vault Event.
The trio of Paishence Collier, Mia Culpepper, and Dasani Minter all finished top ten in the Long Jump event. Collier Placed second with a mark of 5.49m while Culpepper finished third with a mark of 5.31m. Minter placed sixth with a jump of 4.83.
The UWG track and field team will have a break, until they head to Atlanta to compete at Georgia Tech, on April 22.
