The University of West Georgia (UWG) has announced changes to admission requirements for the upcoming fall semester.
According to a university release, UWG will be waiving its testing requirements for first year, freshman applications beginning for the Fall 2022 semester. The student must have a 3.2 recalculated high school GPA or higher to be eligible to waive test scores.
Students must meet all other admission requirements, including satisfactory completion of the required high school curriculum and all other requested documentation.
Students who have SAT or ACT scores may still submit them, but the lack of test scores will not impact the university’s evaluation of the student’s application.
Any applicant with a GPA that falls below the 3.2 requirement may still be eligible for admission under the university’s standard admission requirements which means reporting test scores.
The announcement comes as the University System of Georgia continues its efforts to provide relief and reduce potential obstacles prospective students might encounter while pursuing higher education and career goals.
“I believe this new guidance from the University System of Georgia will allow our university to continue to remove barriers for our students and enhance their future careers,” Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions Dillon Montes de Oca said. “Ranked by U.S. news & world report as one of the top two institutions in Georgia and 41st nationally in social mobility, this updated guidance will help students have access to a quality education.”
With this being announced in the midst of UWG’s free application month, prospective undergraduate students still have an opportunity to apply to the university without an application fee through March 31.
UWG enrollment counselors are available to assist applicants via phone and email. To experience campus firsthand, tours are available in person and virtually.
UWG will also host its Spring showcase on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
