UWG VB GSC PBC Crossover

UWG Volleyball was scheduled to finish out this week by hosting a Gulf South-Peach Belt crossover tournament with two games one Friday and one match today at 2 p.m. Pictured are Sanai Young (15), Isabela Segoviano (5) and Caitlin Frazee (2).

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

The home stand continues for UWG Volleyball as West Georgia opened the inaugural Gulf South/Peach Belt Conference Crossover with two matches on Friday, and they will conclude with one match today.

The Wolves were scheduled to begin the crossover on Friday with a matchup against Georgia College & State before turning around and playing Augusta. West Georgia will conclude the crossover today with a 2:00 p.m. matchup against USC Aiken.

Trending Videos