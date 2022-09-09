The home stand continues for UWG Volleyball as West Georgia opened the inaugural Gulf South/Peach Belt Conference Crossover with two matches on Friday, and they will conclude with one match today.
The Wolves were scheduled to begin the crossover on Friday with a matchup against Georgia College & State before turning around and playing Augusta. West Georgia will conclude the crossover today with a 2:00 p.m. matchup against USC Aiken.
Along with UWG, the Gulf South/Peach Belt Conference crossover's field will contain Gulf South's Montevallo and Valdosta State and the Peach Belt's USC Aiken, Augusta, and Georgia College.
West Georgia (5-3) comes into the crossover following a 3-1 loss to Emory on Tuesday. In the match, freshman Sarah Pipping led the way offensively for the Wolves with a team-high 11 kills, while also picking up two blocks.
The Wolves are led by their frontline and backline duo of Emilee Harris and Sydney Blackmon. Harris leads the team and ranks second in the conference in kills with 87 on a .186 hitting percentage and has had double digit kills in seven of West Georgia's eight matches.
As for Blackmon, she leads the team and also ranks second in the conference in digs with 136. Other than Harris and Blackmon, Sanai Young and Kelli Kaiser also find themselves on the GSC leaderboard, as Young ranks fourth in the conference in blocks with 26, while Kaiser is tied for fourth in service aces with 13.
Georgia College & State (3-4) comes into the weekend after losses to Mars Hill and Emmanuel last week.
Offensively, the bobcats are led by their Right-Side Hitter, Callie Miller. Miller has racked up a team-high 60 kills on a .144 hitting percentage through seven matches. Setting up nearly all of Miller's kills are setters Riese Johnson and Emily Long. The duo splits time at the setter position, combining for 234 assists so far this season with Long leading the way with 134.
Defensively, Georgia College is led by their middle blocker Mary Kate Kotzin who leads the team with 25 blocks. Kotzin has accumulated five or more blocks in three of Georgia College & State's seven matches this season and comes into Friday's matchup with UWG after a six-block performance against Emmanuel on Tuesday.
As for Augusta (5-2), they come into the weekend winners of their last four and are led offensively by Jazmyn Wheeler and Alexis Diaz-Infante. This frontline duo has combined for 115 kills, with Wheeler leading the team with 58, edging out Diaz-Infante by one.
Defensively, the Jaguars are led by Keira Barr who holds down the backline, as the senior's 141 digs leads the team, while Jada Suguturaga dominates the net with 21 blocks.
USC Aiken (7-1) enters the crossover with the best record of any team in the field and are coming off of back-to-back wins over Francis Marion and North Greenville. Leading the way for the Pacers, are sophomore Sadie McKay and redshirt sophomore Emily Lammers. McKay and Lammers are USC Aiken's main attackers, as the duo leads the team with 77 and 71 kills, respectively.
As for the Pacers' backline, Keri Mercer leads the charge as the junior leads the team with 212 digs, including a career-high 49-dig performance against Catawba back on August 26, which ranks as the most amount of digs in one game by anyone in the country this season.
First serve for Saturday's matchup against USC Aiken is set for 2:00 p.m. Further coverage to follow.
