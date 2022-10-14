UWG Volleyball dips out of conference play this weekend, as the Wolves travel to Hoover, Alabama on Friday for the 2022 South Region Crossover, closing with a pair of matches on Saturday.

West Georgia's first action in the crossover came on Friday at 2:30 p.m. when they squared off against the Rollins College Tars (4-13, 2-7) before turning around on Saturday to play the Spring Hill Badgers (16-7, 12-0) at 10:00 a.m. and the St. Leo Lions (5-12, 1-8) at 5:45 p.m.

