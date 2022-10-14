UWG Volleyball dips out of conference play this weekend, as the Wolves travel to Hoover, Alabama on Friday for the 2022 South Region Crossover, closing with a pair of matches on Saturday.
West Georgia's first action in the crossover came on Friday at 2:30 p.m. when they squared off against the Rollins College Tars (4-13, 2-7) before turning around on Saturday to play the Spring Hill Badgers (16-7, 12-0) at 10:00 a.m. and the St. Leo Lions (5-12, 1-8) at 5:45 p.m.
UWG (9-13, 2-8) comes into the crossover in the midst of their roughest patch of the season, as the Wolves have lost six straight matches. Last season, West Georgia went through a similar stretch, losing five straight matches before rattling off four straight wins to make the GSC tournament. Through the recent struggles, Sanai Young has been a bright spot for UWG, as the freshman continues to shine in the middle for the Wolves.
Young has held the team lead for blocks all season and now sits at a total of 71 which puts her second in the conference. In the last six matches, the Kennesaw native has accumulated 38 kills on a .213 hitting percentage and 16 blocks, including a career-high seven block performance against Shorter on October 4.
West Georgia last played the Rollins College Tars last September where the Wolves won a five-set thriller. It was a career day for Sydney Blackmon, as the Columbus native picked up a career-high 38 digs to help propel UWG to a victory.
Outside hitter, Lana Gerard leads the Rollins' offense with her 203 kills on a .181 hitting percentage this season. Gerard has the ability to explode on any given night as the sophomore has 10 matches with 10+ kills and two matches with 20+ kills this year, including a career-high 25 kill performance against Florida Tech on September 10. While Gerard dominates the offensive side of the net for the Tars, Emma Begley and Makayla Moran dominate defensively, as the front court duo has combined for 117 blocks through 17 matches.
The matchup between Spring Hill and West Georgia is a rare one, as the two teams have only squared off against one another three times, with the Badgers winning two of three.
Statistically, Spring Hill comes into this weekend's crossover as one of the best offensive teams the Wolves have faced this season. The Badgers have put down 1,068 kills this season on a .226 hitting percentage and it all begins with middle hitter Kassandra Fairly and outside hitter Brooke Borgmeyer.
Fairly and Borgmeyer have both had All-Conference type seasons in the SIAC, as the duo has combined for 469 kills this year, with Fairly leading the team with 237 on a .369 hitting percentage. Defensively, libero Mikayla Boyer leads the backline, as the redshirt junior sits 14th in the country in digs with 389. While Boyer holds down the backline, Jaylyne Bell and Airyonna Weaver leads the charge at the net with their 107 combined blocks this year.
UWG will play St. Leo for the fifth time on Saturday, with the Wolves looking to secure their first win in the series against the Lions.
St. Leo is led by outside hitter, Ally-Reese Williams, and Right-side, Elizabeth Sandoval. Williams leads the Lions in kills with 147 on a .263 hitting percentage, while Sandoval sits right behind her with 125 on a .188 hitting percentage.
Both Williams and Sandoval come into the crossover following double-digit kills in back-to-back matches against Tampa and Eckerd. Defensively, Jeanette Henderson anchors the backline for St. Leo, as her 211 digs leads the team, while middle blocker Colby Stempkowski clogs the middle with her team-leading 37 blocks.
First serve for Saturday's matchup against Spring Hill and St. Leo is set for 10:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.
