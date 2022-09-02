ATHENS, W.Va. — The second weekend of the 2022 UWG volleyball season started on a high note as the West Georgia Wolves rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Bluefield State in game one of the Concord Classic.
The Wolves hit .295 for the match, setting an early season-high, and were led by true freshman Sarah Pipping who had her first career double-digit kill performance with 12 while hitting .233.
Senior Emilee Harris also had a solid day, putting down 10 kills while hitting an astounding .563. It was a career-high in hitting percentage for the Canton native. Her previous best with at least 10 kills was .406 against Ouachita Baptist on August 25, 2018.
The opening sat began as a back-and-forth affair until the Wolves won seven of eight points to claim an 18-11 lead. West Georgia kept the pedal down, taking a 25-14 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
It was all West Georgia in the second set as the Wolves never trailed and led by as much as 15, cruising to a 25-12 victory.
On the verge of a sweep, Bluefield State fought back in the third set, leading 16-12 and then again at 21-17 before the Wolves began to chip away. The Wolves got five straight points to lead at 22-21. From there, Bluefield State jumped back up 23-33 and the two teams continued to trade leads until it was tied 25-25.
A kill from Autumn Mayes gave UWG match point at 27-26 and Isabela Segoviano put it away with one of seven service aces by the Wolves.
Mayes led the Wolves in assists with 32 and digs with 17 while Sydney Blackmon had 15 digs in the win.
The Wolves were scheduled to be back in action yesterday at 1 p.m., taking on California University of Pennsylvania in game two of the Concord Classic.
