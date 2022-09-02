ATHENS, W.Va. — The second weekend of the 2022 UWG volleyball season started on a high note as the West Georgia Wolves rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Bluefield State in game one of the Concord Classic.

The Wolves hit .295 for the match, setting an early season-high, and were led by true freshman Sarah Pipping who had her first career double-digit kill performance with 12 while hitting .233.

