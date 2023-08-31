UWG volleyball set to open season at Bobcat Classic

West Georgia returns nine players from last season’s roster going into the start of the season, led by the trio of Zoë LaBreche, Sanai Young, and Kelli Kaiser (pictured).

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Year three of the Kara Hellmann era is underway as the University of West Georgia Volleyball team opens up their 2023 campaign on Friday at the Bobcat Classic in Milledgeville.

UWG’s first test will come against Southern Wesleyan at 2:00 p.m. on Friday before turning around and playing Young Harris at 6:00 p.m. The Wolves will conclude this weekend’s play on Saturday after a 3:00 p.m. battle with Albany State.