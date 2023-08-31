UWG volleyball set to open season at Bobcat Classic

Year three of the Kara Hellmann era is underway as the University of West Georgia Volleyball team opens up their 2023 campaign on Friday at the Bobcat Classic in Milledgeville.
UWG’s first test will come against Southern Wesleyan at 2:00 p.m. on Friday before turning around and playing Young Harris at 6:00 p.m. The Wolves will conclude this weekend’s play on Saturday after a 3:00 p.m. battle with Albany State.
“We are excited and looking forward to this weekend,” said coach Hellmann. “We have been preparing all off-season and have had most of August to come together as a team. Opening weekend is fun and challenging all at the same time because it’s everyone’s first matches of the season. We aren’t able to see new film and rosters are different from the year before, so it’s really about showing up ready to compete and adjusting in the match.”
West Georgia returns nine players from last season’s roster, led by the trio of Zoë LaBreche, Sanai Young, and Kelli Kaiser.
Friday will mark the beginning of year two for LaBreche in the UWG program after transferring from, Division I, Jacksonville in the Spring of 2022. In the fall 2022 season, the outside hitter missed 13 matches but still managed to accumulate 171 kills which ranked second on the team and 10th in the conference.
As for Young, she had a breakout freshman campaign in 2022 as the middle blocker led the team and sat second in the GSC in blocks with 109. Those 109 blocks also put the sophomore into the UWG Volleyball record book as it stands as the second most blocks in a single season in the modern era. Along with her blocks, Young also racked up 165 kills on a team-high .232 hitting percentage.
Kaiser enters her junior year and has been a staple on the backline for the Wolves since she arrived in 2021. The defensive specialist/libero comes into the new season as the team’s active leader in digs, but last season, the Marietta native took her service game to another level. After finishing her freshman season with 21 service aces in 2021, Kaiser accumulated 51 in 2022, which stands as the second most in a single season in UWG Volleyball history in the modern era.
Southern Wesleyan comes into the 2023 season with a revamped roster, as the Warriors brought in 10 freshmen over the summer after going 3-24 last year, while Young Harris boasts a more experienced roster, returning 12 players from last year’s team that only amassed three wins. West Georgia matched up with Young Harris last season and defeated the Mountain Lions in a five-set thriller behind LaBreche’s career-high 15 kills.
As for Albany State, they come into the Bobcat Classic after a 19-8 season in 2022 where 81% of their matches ended in a sweep. The Golden Rams only return five players from their 19-8 team, but bring back two of their top players in Sydney Melton and Khamari Trotter. Melton and Trotter sat second and third on the team in kills with 171 and 163, respectively, while Trotter led the team in blocks with 90 and Melton ranked second in digs with 229.
“This will be a great first weekend of competition for our group as we continue to grow in our confidence, systems, and style of play,” coach Hellmann concluded.
First serve is set for 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday on the campus of Georgia College & State.
