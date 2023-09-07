UWG Volleyball set to open home schedule in weekend tourney

The University of West Georgia Volleyball team makes their long-awaited return to The Coliseum this weekend, as West Georgia is set to host the 2023 UWG Volleyball Tournament, beginning on Friday and concluding on Saturday.
UWG will open up the Tournament on Friday with a matchup against the Concord Mountain Lions at 10:00 a.m. and Emory & Henry at 6:00 p.m. The Wolves will conclude this weekend's play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. with a battle against the Georgia College and State Bobcats.
"We are excited about hosting this weekend, said head coach Kara Hellmann. "We are looking forward to some great volleyball throughout Friday and Saturday and welcoming our families, friends, and supporters to The Coliseum."
West Georgia (2-1) enters this weekend after starting the season 2-1 at the Bobcat invitational. UWG's two wins came behind career performances from Zoë LaBreche, Sarah Pipping, and Taylor Allen. LaBreche was vital to the Wolves' success as the senior never came off the floor for UWG last weekend, leading to a stat line of 40 kills, 40 digs, eight blocks, and seven service aces, including a career-high 17 kills on a .366 hitting percentage in West Georgia's 3-1 win over Southern Wesleyan in the season opener.
As for Pipping, she accumulated 35 kills on the weekend and exploded for a career-high 19 kills on a .333 hitting percentage, while also tying her career-high in blocks with five in the Wolves' 3-1 win over Albany State on Saturday.
For Allen, she made her anticipated UWG debut at the Bobcat Invitational and didn't disappoint. Allen is known for her swing and blocking ability, but the middle blocker flashed another skill over the weekend as she racked up a team-high nine service aces. Allen set a new career-high against Young Harris on Friday with four aces and then proceeded to outdo that performance, by setting another career-high on Saturday against Albany State with five, giving coach Hellmann another offensive weapon to utilize. Pairing Allen with Sanai Young, who had 16 blocks in UWG's three matches last weekend, has created a force in the middle for West Georgia.
Concord (4-1) started their season 4-0, before taking their first loss of the season on Tuesday at the hands of Emory & Henry. West Georgia and Concord played each other last season where the Wolves swept the Mountain Lions with relative ease. In that matchup the trio of Pipping, Young, and Marley Staats combined for 28 kills, leading UWG to their win. The biggest difference in this year's matchup is Concord's addition of Meg Williams. Williams, a true freshman middle/outside hitter, is arguably the most talented player on the Mountain Lions' roster as she leads the team in kills, by a large margin, with 75 in just four matches.
Emory & Henry enters this weekend's play with a 1-1 record, with both of their matches ending in sweeps. Through two contests, senior Brianna Hogan leads the Wasps in kills with 23, with 14 of those coming on Tuesday in their sweep over Concord.
After an 11-19 season in 2022, Georgia College and State comes into the weekend with a 3-0 record, with wins over Albany State, Young Harris, and Southern Wesleyan. The Bobcats' trio of Rosa Fisher, Rachel Machovec, and Mary Kate Kotzin have hit the ball extremely well to begin the season for Georgia College and State as Fisher leads the team with 33 on a .409 hitting percentage, with Machovec and Kotzin right behind her with 32 and 25.
First serve for Friday's matches against Concord and Emory & Henry are set for 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., while Saturday's matchup with Georgia College and State is set for 4:00 p.m.
