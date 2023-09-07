UWG Volleyball set to open home schedule in weekend tourney

West Georgia is set to host the 2023 UWG Volleyball Tournament, beginning on Friday and concluding on Saturday as the team's first action at home in the Coliseum.

 Photo by Darrell Redden

The University of West Georgia Volleyball team makes their long-awaited return to The Coliseum this weekend, as West Georgia is set to host the 2023 UWG Volleyball Tournament, beginning on Friday and concluding on Saturday.

UWG will open up the Tournament on Friday with a matchup against the Concord Mountain Lions at 10:00 a.m. and Emory & Henry at 6:00 p.m. The Wolves will conclude this weekend's play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. with a battle against the Georgia College and State Bobcats.