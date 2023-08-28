It was an active summer for Kara Hellmann and the University of West Georgia Volleyball program as Hellmann and the Wolves made six new additions to the roster which will be covered in the uwgathletics.com two-part ‘Newcomers series’.
In this edition, we will take an in-depth look at the transfers, Taylor Allen and Ashley Barnes.
“Both Taylor and Ashley are great additions to our team,” said coach Hellmann. “They are both driven, goal-oriented competitors who provide stability in each of their positions. We look forward to the impact both of them can make within our program.”
Allen comes to UWG after spending four years at Niagara University, a Division I program in Lewiston, New York. During her time with the Purple Eagles, Allen was a force in the middle, accumulating 295 kills and 201 blocks in 71 career matches. The Middle Blocker has made key contributions in every collegiate season so far in her career as she has either led or ranked second for Niagara in blocks over the past four years, including a career-high 81 blocks in 2021. Coming into the 2023 season, Allen joins Middle Blockers, Sanai Young and Claire Conway, creating a talented trio for West Georgia in the middle.
“Taylor brings a wealth of experience as a grad transfer as well as a tremendous amount of confidence both offensively and defensively for us,” Hellmann continued.
Barnes is a sophomore setter who joins the program after playing for California University of Pennsylvania in her freshman campaign. The setter made an immediate impact for the Vulcans last season as she led the team in assists with 327, while sitting fourth in service aces and fifth in digs. Also, in the 2022 season, Barnes racked up nine matches with 20+ assists, including a career-high 34 assists against Pitt-Johnstown on October 11, 2022.
“With Ashley joining us this past Spring, she spent much of the off-season learning our systems and hitters,” Hellmann stated. “She is coming from a very competitive conference and understands what it means to face tough competition night in and night out.”
Part-two of the ‘Newcomers Series’ will feature the freshman as West Georgia inches closer to September 1, their first match of the season against Southern Wesleyan.
