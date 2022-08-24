With first serve just two days away, we will preview the setters in part four of our four-part series breaking down UWG Volleyball. With two returning setters and one newcomer, the Wolves have solid depth at the position.
After a breakout 2021 campaign, junior Autumn Mayes headlines the group of setters. Mayes was mentioned in the pin hitter article as well, but she was the Wolves' main setter last season, accumulating a team-high 897 assists which also ranked fifth in the GSC. Mayes' versality was on full display last season, as she led the team in service aces with 42 which ranked sixth in the conference, while racking up 382 digs and 32 blocks which both sat her in the top-five amongst the team.
"Autumn stepped into a tough spot last year switching from hitting into setting and grew quickly in that role. The experience she now has and her natural athleticism is a good combination to have in this position," Head Coach Kara Hellmann states.
Hannah Speeney returns for her sophomore season after missing last year with an injury. She was prepped at North Paulding High School in Dallas, GA where she accumulated more than 1,000 assists in her high school career, and was named first-team All-Region her senior year.
"We are excited to have Hannah healthy and back on the court. She has been making big strides early and we are excited to see her continue to develop," Hellmann continued.
The Wolves also added freshman Ellie Fox from Louisville, KY. Fox prepped at Eastern High School where she was MVP in 2018 as a freshman, a two-time All-District team selection, received a leadership award, and was varsity MVP and captain.
"Ellie comes from a great area for volleyball and has trained at one of the nation's top club programs," Coach Hellmann states about her new setter. "She is learning our systems and connects nicely with hitters. We are looking forward to watching her growth over this season."
The Wolves kick off their 2022 campaign against Francis Marion on August 26 when they travel to Due West, SC for the two-day Erskine tournament.
