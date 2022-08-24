UWG Setters Preview

After a breakout 2021 campaign, junior Autumn Mayes headlines UWG volleyball's setters this season. 

 Photo Courtesy UWG Athletics

With first serve just two days away, we will preview the setters in part four of our four-part series breaking down UWG Volleyball. With two returning setters and one newcomer, the Wolves have solid depth at the position.

After a breakout 2021 campaign, junior Autumn Mayes headlines the group of setters. Mayes was mentioned in the pin hitter article as well, but she was the Wolves' main setter last season, accumulating a team-high 897 assists which also ranked fifth in the GSC. Mayes' versality was on full display last season, as she led the team in service aces with 42 which ranked sixth in the conference, while racking up 382 digs and 32 blocks which both sat her in the top-five amongst the team.

