Part two of our four-part series to break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position brings us to the middles. Head coach Kara Hellman returns one middle from the 2021 season and has brought in two newcomers for the year.
"I love the mix of competition and collaboration that our three middles have," states Head Coach Kara Hellmann "They are pushing each other every day to be better and challenge for the spot. Having the three of them really allows us to have a more balanced offense across the board."
The lone returner for the 2022 season is Claire Conway, and Hellmann brought in a pair of newcomers, Isabella Steffel and Sanai Young.
Conway is a sophomore returner who joined the Wolves from Montgomery, AL as a true freshman in the fall of 2021. She saw action in 11 matches last season, accumulating 48 kills and 26 blocks.
"Claire brings a great amount of energy to the court and her teammates feed off of that," Coach Hellmann states about her returning middle. "As our most experienced middle, she is providing great leadership within that position and setting the tone. She is a great mentor to Bella and Sanai."
Steffel is a 6'0" freshman joining the Wolves all the way from Brandon, South Dakota where she was prepped at O'Gorman High School.
Sanai Young was prepped at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA. Young was a four-year Scholar Athlete, two-time first-team All-Region, 3-7A Player of the Year, lead 3-7A Region in blocks in 2021, as well as hitting percentage in 2020 and 2021. Young was also on the 2021 7A All-State team.
"We are excited for what Bella and Sanai bring to the team. They have immediately jumped into things and are working extremely hard and have been adapting quickly to the pace of play," Coach Hellmann continues. "We expect them to have opportunities to contribute early on."
