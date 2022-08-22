Part two of our four-part series to break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position brings us to the middles. Head coach Kara Hellman returns one middle from the 2021 season and has brought in two newcomers for the year.

"I love the mix of competition and collaboration that our three middles have," states Head Coach Kara Hellmann "They are pushing each other every day to be better and challenge for the spot. Having the three of them really allows us to have a more balanced offense across the board."

