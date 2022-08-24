This is part three of a four-part series that will break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position. The Wolves have two starting returners and two freshmen that will run the back row this season.
"Defense is something we spend a lot of time on in our gym and something we take an extreme amount of pride in," Head Coach Kara Hellmann states. "This group is responsible for most of our first contacts, they set the tone for this team in terms of intensity and discipline and taking care of the volleyball."
The unquestioned leader setting that tone is Sydney Blackmon. A junior defensive specialist/libero for the Wolves, Blackmon has been a key player for UWG since her freshman year. She appeared in all 30 games last season and was second in the GSC in digs per set with 4.72, and she led the team with 526 digs.
Blackmon was also second on the team in service aces with 38. She was named GSC Defensive Player of the Week once last season and was then chosen Second Team All-GSC by the league's head coaches.
Kelli Kaiser is returning for the Wolves for her sophomore season as a defensive specialist/libero. As a true freshman, Kaiser played in 28 games for the Wolves. She finished fourth amongst the team in digs with 225. Kaiser ranked fifth on the team for service aces with 21.
"We are looking for Syd and Kelli to anchor our backcourt this year," Coach Hellmann states about her returning defenders. "Their growth and improvement in the off-season is being seen in their play every day. Their ability to cover more area and keep us in-system is exciting to see."
As for the newcomers on the Wolves' back row, Hellmann added Isabela Segoviano and Emma Skibbie.
"The addition of Izzy and Emma makes us even stronger in our backcourt," Hellmann continues. "It makes for a very competitive practice gym. The intensity and teamwork coming from this group is fun to coach."
Segoviano is a freshman defensive specialist/libero joining the Wolves from Rolling Meadows, IL where she was prepped at William Fremd High School. Skibbie joins the Wolves by way of Waxhaw, NC and Cuthbertson High School.
These four players are looking to lead the team and set everyone up for success with their defensive skills. The season opens on Friday evening against Francis Marion in Due West, S.C. First serve for the Wolves and Patriots is set for 5 p.m. from the capus of Erskine College.
