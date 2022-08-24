Sydney Blackmon

The unquestioned leader setting the tone for UWG Volleyball this season is Sydney Blackmon. 

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

This is part three of a four-part series that will break down the 2022 UWG Volleyball Team position-by-position. The Wolves have two starting returners and two freshmen that will run the back row this season.

"Defense is something we spend a lot of time on in our gym and something we take an extreme amount of pride in," Head Coach Kara Hellmann states. "This group is responsible for most of our first contacts, they set the tone for this team in terms of intensity and discipline and taking care of the volleyball."

