UWG VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON CAMP

West Georgia Volleyball started up their preseason camp this week high energy on Friday, led by a pair of All-Conference returners, Sydney Blackmon and Emilee Harris.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Year two of the Kara Hellmann era officially began on Friday morning as the UWG volleyball program opened preseason camp.

After a day of administrative duties, the Wolves opened practice today on The Coliseum floor and are set for five days of practice prior to classes beginning on the UWG campus on August 10.

