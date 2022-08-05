Year two of the Kara Hellmann era officially began on Friday morning as the UWG volleyball program opened preseason camp.
After a day of administrative duties, the Wolves opened practice today on The Coliseum floor and are set for five days of practice prior to classes beginning on the UWG campus on August 10.
The Wolves had high energy on the floor Friday, led by a pair of All-Conference returners, Sydney Blackmon and Emilee Harris. UWG looks to take another step this year after finishing 2021 with a 15-15 record and an appearance in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
Hellmann begins her second year at the helm of the UWG program, and opens the season officially on August 26 against Francis Marion at the Erskine Tournament.
After a tournament in West Virginia on the second weekend of the season, UWG will play at home for the first time in 2022 on September 6 against Emory. UWG then hosts the GSC-Peach Belt Crossover on September 9-10, taking on Georgia College, Augusta, and USC-Aiken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.