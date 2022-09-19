UWG Volleyball beats VSU

West Georgia volleyball erased an early deficit to defeat rival Valdosta State 3-1 on Saturday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

UWG volleyball erased an early deficit on Saturday afternoon to win their first Gulf South Conference game of the season, defeating archrival Valdosta State, 3-1 in GSC volleyball action at The Coliseum.

The Wolves (7-7, 1-2 GSC) had a well-balanced attack on Saturday, getting at least eight kills from four different players including nine from freshman Isabella Steffel. The defensive effort was distributed evenly as well as Steffel had seven blocks and Autumn Mayes and Sanai Young recorded four blocks each.

