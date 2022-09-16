UWG Volleyball vs VSU

West Georgia volleyball has won five straight matches over Valdosta State, and look to improve at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

 Photo by Josh Cato

A pair of Gulf South Conference opponents await the UWG volleyball team this weekend, and fortunately for the Wolves, they will get both West Florida and Valdosta State at home on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

West Georgia (6-6, 0-1 GSC) looks to get in the win column in league play after dropping their opener on Tuesday night. But things won’t get easier when the Wolves begin the first of five straight home games on Friday night, as the 11th-ranked West Florida Argonauts (9-3, 1-0 GSC) pay a visit to the friendly confines of The Coliseum.

Trending Videos