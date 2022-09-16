A pair of Gulf South Conference opponents await the UWG volleyball team this weekend, and fortunately for the Wolves, they will get both West Florida and Valdosta State at home on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
West Georgia (6-6, 0-1 GSC) looks to get in the win column in league play after dropping their opener on Tuesday night. But things won’t get easier when the Wolves begin the first of five straight home games on Friday night, as the 11th-ranked West Florida Argonauts (9-3, 1-0 GSC) pay a visit to the friendly confines of The Coliseum.
“We are looking forward to another weekend at home,” said head coach Kara Hellmann. “Hosting nationally-ranked West Florida and rival Valdosta State make for some tough games early in conference play.”
West Florida defeated UWG’s Saturday opponent, Valdosta State (6-8, 0-1 GSC), on Tuesday to begin GSC play 1-0. Meanwhile, UWG will aim to break a 14-match losing streak to UWF that dates back to the 2013 season.
The Wolves will have to stop Jenna Zydlo for the Argos, who leads the GSC in hitting percentage at .449 and has a total of 121 kills which is good for a 2.75 kills per set average. As a team, the Argos rank second in the league with a .269 hitting percentage.
As for West Georgia, the Wolves use the serve as a weapon, ranking fifth in the GSC in service aces per set, and have two inside the top six individually as Autumn Mayes is third and Kelli Kaiser is sixth.
Once the dust settles Friday, the Wolves will have roughly 17 hours to shift their focus to Saturday’s opponent, archrival Valdosta State.
That matchup between the Wolves and Blazers feature a pair of teams hitting identical percentages on the season as VSU is hitting .174 and the Wolves come into the weekend with a .170 percentage. While UWG gets the home-court advantage, TSU has the advantage of fresh legs as they do not play on Friday night and have had four days between matches.
West Georgia has won five straight matches over Valdosta State, and look to improve on that in a 1 p.m. first serve on Saturday afternoon.
“We are looking forward to the challenges this weekend and opportunities to continue to grow as a program,” added Hellmann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.