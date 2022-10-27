UWG Volleyball

UWG Volleyball will hit the road this weekend, starting on Friday, for an all-important GSC road trip to Tennessee for matchups against Union, Christian Brothers, and, non-conference opponent, Rhodes College.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The Wolves will first hit the courts against the Union Bulldogs (17-9, 10-2) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. before traveling to Memphis on Saturday for matchups against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers (3-18, 2-10) and the Rhodes College Lynx (9-14, 2-11) at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

