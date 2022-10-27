UWG Volleyball will hit the road this weekend, starting on Friday, for an all-important GSC road trip to Tennessee for matchups against Union, Christian Brothers, and, non-conference opponent, Rhodes College.
The Wolves will first hit the courts against the Union Bulldogs (17-9, 10-2) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. before traveling to Memphis on Saturday for matchups against the Christian Brothers Buccaneers (3-18, 2-10) and the Rhodes College Lynx (9-14, 2-11) at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
West Georgia comes into the weekend after a 3-1 win over the Lee Flames on Tuesday, while Union is coming off a 3-1 win over Christian Brothers also on Tuesday. As for Christian Brothers and Rhodes, the Bucs enter in the midst of a nine-match losing streak while the Lynx snapped their five-match losing streak on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Hendrix College.
Tuesday night was a big night for UWG as the Wolves got back in the win column with a win over Lee, snapping an 11-match losing streak. In the match, redshirt junior Caitlin Frazee put together the best performance of her career. Frazee ended the match with 13 kills, which tied her career-high, on a .375 hitting percentage and five blocks, marking the third straight match in where the Kennesaw native has recorded five or more blocks.
Freshman Sarah Pipping made her first collegiate start in Tuesday's win and the hard-hitting freshman didn't disappoint. Pipping finished the match with 12 kills on a .194 hitting percentage, increasing her season kill total to 117 in just 16 matches. While Pipping made her first career start, fellow freshman Marley Staats made her 17th start and put together a masterful offensive performance to help propel the Wolves over the Flames. Staats only had 23 swings in the four-set match but made the most out of them, putting down 11 kills, tying her career-high, on a career-high .391 hitting percentage.
Union comes into the weekend currently sitting in second place in the GSC behind one-seeded West Florida. The Bulldogs have an efficient offense, ranking third in the conference with a .223 hitting percentage while putting down 1,122 kills. Leading the way for that offense is Emily Grace Calhoon. Calhoon leads Union in kills with 262 on a .289 hitting percentage which ranks sixth and ninth in the league. Setting up Calhoon for majority of her kills is setter Jordan Vick. Vick currently ranks second in the conference in assists with 823, highlighted by a season-high 51-assist performance against Montevallo back on October 7.
Christian Brother's Tia Rizvi leads the Bucs, as the sophomore sits in the top-five in kills, digs, assists, blocks, and service aces amongst the team. As the main setter, Rizvi leads the team with 441 assists, including a career-high 57-assist performance against King earlier this season. Alongside assists, Rizvi sits second on the team in digs and blocks with 207 and 26, while sitting third in service aces with 17 and fourth in kills with 73.
Rhodes College is led by outside hitter Shayla Garrison and middle blocker Gabrielle White. Garrison leads the Lynx in kills with 228 on a .145 hitting percentage, while White leads the team in blocks with 74 and sits in second in kills and digs with 189 kills, on a .261 hitting percentage, and 228 digs. Leading the backline for Rhodes is libero Maggie Mathis. Mathis has picked up a team-high 345 digs so far in the 2022 campaign and has five matches with 20+ digs this season.
First Serve for Friday's match between the Wolves and the Bulldogs is set for 8:00 p.m., while Saturday's matchups against the Bucs and the Lynx is set for 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
