ATHENS, W.Va. — Another 2-0 day on Saturday sent the UWG volleyball team south from West Virginia with a perfect 4-0 record this weekend, winning every game in the Concord Classic.

The Wolves (5-2) took the first match of the day in straight sets, 3-0, over host Concord, before falling behind 2-0 in the finale, but head coach Kara Hellmann’s team fought back to defeat Indiana (PA) in five sets.

