UWG volleyball goes 2-1 in home tournament

After sweeping two matches in the first day of their home tournament last weekend, UWG volleyball dropped a close one to an undefeated Georgia College and State to end the tournament 2-1.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The University of West Georgia Volleyball team swept day one of the 2023 UWG Volleyball Tournament after wins over Concord and Emory & Henry on Friday but concluded the weekend with a close 3-2 loss to an undefeated Georgia College & State.

West Georgia (4-2) breezed through their first match of the day against Concord as the Wolves put down 37 kills on a .266 hitting percentage, leading to a 3-0 sweep, while Zoë LaBreche turned in a career-performance in match two against Emory & Henry (2-3) to propel UWG over the Wasps, 3-1.