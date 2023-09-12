UWG volleyball goes 2-1 in home tournament

The University of West Georgia Volleyball team swept day one of the 2023 UWG Volleyball Tournament after wins over Concord and Emory & Henry on Friday but concluded the weekend with a close 3-2 loss to an undefeated Georgia College & State.
West Georgia (4-2) breezed through their first match of the day against Concord as the Wolves put down 37 kills on a .266 hitting percentage, leading to a 3-0 sweep, while Zoë LaBreche turned in a career-performance in match two against Emory & Henry (2-3) to propel UWG over the Wasps, 3-1.
"It was a fun first day of our tournament, going 2-0 against two very different opponents," said head coach Kara Hellmann. "Our team continues to improve and taking what we work on each week in the practice gym, and translating it into the matches."
Match one vs Concord
UWG got out to a comfortable 9-6 lead in the first set before five straight points from LaBreche and Sarah Pipping put the Wolves up by seven. A couple of kills from Concord stooped the bleeding for a moment until a massive 9-2 run from West Georgia put the set out of each as UWG walked to a 25-13 set win.
It was much of the same for the Wolves in the second set as West Georgia raced out to a 12-8 lead after a kill from Marley Staats. After trading points for the next couple of rallies, Pipping charged another run for the Wolves, giving UWG a 21-14 lead late. West Georgia went on to score the next four points of the set to close out the set, 25-16.
Up 2-0, West Georgia claimed full control of the match and kept their foot on the gas, by racing out to a 13-7 lead after another kill from Pipping. The Mountain Lions went on to score the next two points before a kill from LaBreche and a block from Sanai Young sparked a 12-5 run which was capped off by a kill from Taylor Allen to win the set, 25-14, and complete the 3-0 sweep.
Match Two vs Emory & Henry
The first set between the Wolves and the Wasps was very competitive as the Wolves narrowly won the race to 10. West Georgia gained some breathing room after a couple of errors from Emory & Henry, extending UWG's lead to 18-14. The Wasps responded with a 5-2 run, cutting the Wolves lead to one before a kill from Allen began a 5-1 run to clinch the set for West Georgia, 25-20.
Down 1-0, Emory & Henry responded as the Wasps blitzed the Wolves, by getting out to a 10-4 lead to begin set two. Caitlin Frazee sparked a 6-2 UWG run, with a kill, that got West Georgia right back in the set as the score read 12-10 Emory & Henry. After going back-and-forth, a kill from Staats began a 7-2 run for the Wolves, giving them an 18-16 lead late in the set. UWG went on to extend their lead to 22-18 until a 9-3 run for Emory & Henry won the Wasps the set, 27-25.
Emory & Henry got out to an 8-7 lead in set three until LaBreche completely took over the set as a kill from the senior began a colossal 10-0 run for West Georgia. LaBreche accumulated five points, during the run, and went on to collect three more in the set as UWG went on to win the set 25-14.
The momentum that was created in the third set for the Wolves carried over to the fourth as West Georgia took a 10-4 lead to begin. Emory & Henry scored three of the next four points, before LaBreche erupted again as more kills and service aces from the outside hitter put the set out of reach, with the Wolves winning, 25-15
After accumulating 15 kills in three sets in match one against Concord, LaBreche put together a stat line of a career-high 18 kills, a career-high seven service aces, a career-high 26 points, and 15 digs in match two. Defensively, Kelli Kaiser found herself in the 20-dig club for the second time in her career as the junior collected a career-high 22 digs against Emory & Henry.
Match three vs Georgia College & State
UWG out-hit Georgia College & State (8-0) as the Wolves accumulated 61 kills on a .231 hitting percentage, while holding the Bobcats to 49 kills on a .170 hitting percentage, but seven attack errors in the decisive fifth set led to the second loss of the season for West Georgia.
"The biggest takeaway is that we are capable," said head coach Kara Hellmann. "We have a lot of confidence when we all come together and this group has no quit in them. This was a big learning moment and growing moment for us and something that will serve us well later in the season."
The first set was competitive from the first serve to the last as UWG narrowly won the race to 10 by one point. Moments later, Georgia College and State used an 11-3 run to take control of the set until the Wolves punched back with a 9-3 run to cut the Bobcats lead to 23-22. After West Georgia's massive run to get them back in the set, Georgia College and State settled down and scored the next two points to win the set, 25-22.
The Wolves came out a little slow in set two as the Bobcats took a 10-6 lead to begin. UWG kept the set close as a kill from Zoë LaBreche brought West Georgia within three, but that's as close as the Wolves would get as Georgia College went on to win, 25-18.
West Georgia found their groove in the third set as two kills and a block from Sarah Pipping carried an 8-2 UWG run, giving them a 14-9 lead midway through the set. Georgia College and State countered, by scoring the next three points before an attack error from the Bobcats jump started a 7-2 West Georgia run to put the Wolves up 21-15. The two teams then traded points until a kill from Taylor Allen clinched the set, 25-18.
In set four, both teams went on big runs, sitting the score at 12-11 in favor of Georgia College and State. Down by one, a kill from Pipping began a massive 9-0 run to give West Georgia a comfortable 20-12. After a couple of points from the Bobcats, Sanai Young ended the set, 25-19, and tied us up at two with a kill.
After registering solid hitting percentages in sets three and four, West Georgia's efficiency took a hit in the fifth as the Wolves hit 0.33, leading to a match clinching, 15-10, set win for the Bobcats.
LaBreche finished the match with a career-high 22 kills, while Pipping picked up 13 kills and three blocks. Young also recorded 10 kills and five blocks for West Georgia.
UWG will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Montgomery, Alabama for the Warhawk Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.