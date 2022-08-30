The University of West Georgia volleyball team earned a hard fought win and took a difficult loss on Saturday, defeating Young Harris 3-2 and falling to Erskine 3-1.
Game One
After losing a heartbreaking, marathon opening set, it looked like West Georgia (1-1) may cruise to a victory after responding with lopsided wins in sets two and three. Young Harris (0-2) had other plans as they won the fourth and pushed the Wolves to the brink in the fifth and final set.
A trio of Wolves had double-digit kills, led by Zoë LaBreche with 15 while Caitlin Frazee had 13 and Emilee Harris had 12.
Three early kills from Harris fueled the Wolves to an early 7-4 lead in the opening set, but momentum swung back quickly as Young Harris earned their first lead of the match at 10-9. The YHC lead eventually got to 12-9, forcing Kara Hellmann to take a timeout.
The Wolves responded and clawed back to a 16-16 tie, but then once again found themselves trailing 20-18. A quick 3-0 run by the Wolves put them back on top and forced a Young Harris timeout.
The two teams traded blows out of the timeout, turning the opening set into a long, back-and-forth affair. Young Harris finally put together two straight points to win 30-28 and take the early lead in the match.
After trailing 6-3 early in the second set, West Georgia would take a lead at 7-6, and never look back. The Wolves would lead by as much as eight in the second set, as a Claire Conway kill made it a 24-16 advantage. The Mountain Lions tried to make it interesting winning three straight points and forcing a UWG timeout, but the Wolves put the set away on the next point to tie the match.
Fueled by five kills from Caitlin Frazee, the Wolves once again erased an early deficit to cruise to a 25-15 win in set three. UWG trailed 4-1, but went on a 9-0 run to make it a 10-4 advantage. Another 5-0 run later in the set made it 16-7, and UWG kept the pedal down to win 25-15 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
But Young Harris wouldn't go down without a fight as the Mountain Lions forced a fifth set with a wire-to-wire, 25-20 victory in the fourth set.
In the fifth set, Young Harris once again had an early lead, and then West Georgia would get a pair of service aces by Kelli Kaiser sandwiched around a LaBreche kill to lead 8-6. YHC then led 11-9 before UWG went on a 5-0 run to force match point at 14-11.
Again though, Young Harris would fight back, making it a 14-14 tie, but a big swing by Harris forced another match point and then an unforced YHC error ended the set and the match, giving the Wolves a win.
Kaiser was a weapon at the service line with a game-high six service aces. Hannah Speeney racked up 46 assists in the win while also adding 16 digs. Sydney Blackmon led the way on the back line with 19 digs while Harris had 17.
At the net, freshman Sanai Young led the way with four blocks while Frazee had three.
Game Two
The Wolves finished the match with more kills than the Erskine Flying Fleet, but Erskine's advantage in the aces, blocks, and errors categories, propelled them over UWG.
Erskine blitzed West Georgia out of the gate, starting the match on a 6-0 run before Emilee Harris and Caitlin Frazee stopped the early bleeding with back-to-back kills. The Flying Fleet kept the pressure on the Wolves, as a kill from Erskine's Ali Angell put West Georgia in a 13-7 hole, forcing Kara Hellmann to take her first timeout of the match. Kills from Harris and Zoë LaBreche kept UWG in the set, but the early deficit proved to be too much to overcome, as Erskine took the first set 25-19.
The Flying Fleet won a tight race to 10 in the second set until kills from Frazee and LaBreche quickly evened the score for the Wolves. An 8-3 run from Erskine put UWG in a 19-13 hole and forced Coach Hellmann to burn her last timeout of the set. Out of the timeout, West Georgia responded with a 3-0 run before a marathon of a rally swung the momentum back in the direction of the Flying Fleet. Erskine rode that momentum out for the rest of the set, taking it 25-19.
It was all about the freshman to begin the third set for UWG, as Sarah Pipping and Isabella Steffel led the Wolves to an early 11-8 lead. An attack error and back-to-back kills from Harris and Frazee was the start of a massive 8-1 run for West Georgia, forcing Erskine to use both of their timeouts. The Flying Fleet fought out of the timeout, before Steffel's fourth kill of the set won it 25-17 for the Wolves.
It was a tough start to the fourth set for UWG, as Erskine marched out to a 9-0 lead. Two kills from Harris stopped the bleeding, but the momentum remained on the side of the Flying Fleet as they took the set 25-19, winning the match 3-1.
Harris led the way with 12 kills on a .440 hitting percentage, while Autumn Mayes and Sydney Blackmon both collected 20 digs.
West Georgia will be back in action on Friday in Athens, WV for the Concord Tournament with a 10:00 a.m. matchup against Bluefield State first on the docket.
