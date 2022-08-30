Sydney Blackmon

West Georgia's volleyball team went 1-1 on the second day of the Erskine Tournament, ending the tournament with an overall record of 1-2. Pictured is Sydney Blackmon.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The University of West Georgia volleyball team earned a hard fought win and took a difficult loss on Saturday, defeating Young Harris 3-2 and falling to Erskine 3-1.

Game One

Trending Videos