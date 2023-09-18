UWG Volleyball ends Warhawk Invitational with win over Golden Rams

Bremen Blue Devils - RB Parr Folsom - Rushed for one touchdown and caught one touchdown all in the first half of a 31-3 region win over Gordon Lee.

Carrollton Trojans - OLB Zion Cooley - Had three solo tackles and led the Trojan pass rush with two sacks in a 47-14 win over Jenkins.

Central Lions - QB J.R. Harris - Went 14-19 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 113 yards in a 21-17 win over Northgate.

Villa Rica Wildcats - QB Will Wallace - Passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 104 yards in a 30-12 win over Tri-Cities.

