UWG Volleyball ends Warhawk Invitational with win over Golden Rams

 Photo by Darrell Redden

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It was a successful end to the Warhawk Invitational for the University of West Georgia Volleyball team as the Wolves handled the Albany State Golden Rams, 3-1, on Saturday.

UWG's (6-3) offense has been efficient all season, but they reached another level in their four-set win over Albany State (3-7) as West Georgia accumulated 53 kills on a season-high .313 hitting percentage.