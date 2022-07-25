UWG VB Team Celebration

The University of West Georgia's volleyball team received the Team Academic Award presented by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps last week. 

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced last Monday the recipients of the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, with the UWG Volleyball team earning the honor.

“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer according to the release by the AVCA. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”

