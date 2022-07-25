The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced last Monday the recipients of the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, with the UWG Volleyball team earning the honor.
“Academic achievement does not happen by accident,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer according to the release by the AVCA. “I’m so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority.”
The Wolves' had a cumulative team GPA of 3.40, which included two individual 4.0 GPAs and five individual GPAs of at least 3.5.
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale. This year was the 30th anniversary of the honor, with over 1,200 schools being awarded in a number of different levels.
The honor is given to schools in all three divisions of the NCAA, as well as two-year colleges, NAIA schools and even high schools.
West Georgia will open their 2022 campaign on August 26 at the Erskine Tournament, with Francis Marion first on the docket.
