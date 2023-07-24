UWG Volleyball earns prestigious honor

West Georgia volleyball has earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award every year under head coach Kara Hellmann since her arrival in 2021.

 UWG Athletics

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Thursday the recipients of the 2023 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, with the UWG Volleyball team earning the honor.

The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.