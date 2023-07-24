UWG Volleyball earns prestigious honor

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Thursday the recipients of the 2023 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, with the UWG Volleyball team earning the honor.
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
The Wolves’ claimed a cumulative team GPA of 3.41, which included two individual 4.0 GPAs and seven individual GPAs of at least 3.5.
West Georgia has earned this award every year under head coach Kara Hellmann since her arrival in 2021.
UWG will open their 2023 campaign on September 1 at Georgia College & State’s Tournament, in Milledgeville, GA, with Southern Wesleyan first on the cue.
