Emilee Harris

The UWG Wolves fell to Francis Marion 3-1 in game one of the Erskine Invitational on Friday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

DUE WEST, S.C. — The 2022 volleyball season began with a setback on Friday night, as the UWG Wolves fell to Francis Marion 3-1 in game one of the Erskine Invitational.

Zoë LaBreche led the way offensively for the Wolves in game one, racking up 14 kills and a team-high .233 hitting percentage in her debut.

