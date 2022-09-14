MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The University of West Georgia volleyball team suffered their first conference loss of the season, dropping a midweek contest to the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks in straight sets on Tuesday night.
The Wolves (6-6, 0-1 GSC) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in the first set, scoring the first four points of the match, including three straight service aces from senior Emilee Harris.
The Wolves led for the majority of the opening set, until AUM (7-6, 1-0 GSC) used a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead. West Georgia would never regain the lead in that set, falling behind 1-0 in the match.
In the second set, West Georgia did not lead until an AUM error gave the Wolves a 21-20 advantage. The Wolves then had match point at 24-22, but the Warhawks caught momentum on their home floor, rattling off four straight points to shock the Wolves and take the second set.
Set number three was another close one, but in the end, AUM would complete the sweep by taking the third set, 25-22.
The GSC’s Defensive Player of the Week, Autumn Mayes, led UWG in digs once again with 12 and racked up a team-high 21 assists. While Mayes didn’t lead the Wolves in kills, she did put down seven kills and hit .500 for the match.
Zoë LaBreche did lead the Wolves offense with eight kills while Isabella Steffel chipped in with five. Steffel and Sanai Young each had a team-high three blocks.
West Georgia returns home for the weekend for a pair of GSC matches against West Florida and Valdosta State. The weekend begins Friday at 6 p.m. against UWF and then the Wolves host VSU on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.