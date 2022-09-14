UWG Volleyball at Auburn Montgomery 2022

West Georgia Volleyball dropped their Gulf South Conference opener on Tuesday, three sets to none. Each set was decided by three points or less.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole via UWG Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The University of West Georgia volleyball team suffered their first conference loss of the season, dropping a midweek contest to the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks in straight sets on Tuesday night.

The Wolves (6-6, 0-1 GSC) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in the first set, scoring the first four points of the match, including three straight service aces from senior Emilee Harris.

