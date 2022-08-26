Emilee Harris

UWG volleyball starts off their season at the Erskine tournament pictured is Emilee Harris, who was named Preseason All-GSC.

 Photo by Jared Boggus UWG Sports

The wait for UWG Volleyball is finally over, as the Wolves are set to kick off their 2022 campaign on Friday in Due West, SC at the Erskine tournament.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Wolves will compete in the Erskine tournament. In 2021, UWG swept the tournament, going 4-0 against Georgia College, Mars Hill, Erskine, and Francis Marion. For the 2022 Erskine tournament, the Wolves will run it back with Erskine and Francis Marion as well as playing Young Harris College.

