The wait for UWG Volleyball is finally over, as the Wolves are set to kick off their 2022 campaign on Friday in Due West, SC at the Erskine tournament.
This will be the second consecutive year that the Wolves will compete in the Erskine tournament. In 2021, UWG swept the tournament, going 4-0 against Georgia College, Mars Hill, Erskine, and Francis Marion. For the 2022 Erskine tournament, the Wolves will run it back with Erskine and Francis Marion as well as playing Young Harris College.
"This tournament is going to be a good test for us right out of the gate," said Head Coach Kara Hellmann. "Our team has been grinding all of August. We are in a good space with energy and focus. This team is ready to compete this weekend."
The Wolves are returning two second-team All-GSC players in fifth-year senior Emilee Harris and junior Sydney Blackmon. Harris comes into 2022 following a career-high 322 kill season, leading her to a preseason All-GSC nod this year.
Blackmon was recognized as one of the best liberos in the conference last year, as her 526 digs led the team, while her 4.72 digs per set ranked second in the conference.
Hellmann returns seven players from last season while bringing in eight newcomers, including transfer, Zoë LaBreche, who racked up 75 kills in 12 matches at Jacksonville University in 2021.
Francis Marion comes into the 2022 campaign following a 21-11 overall record with a 15-2 conference record. The Patriots return four key players to their roster highlighted by senior, Gracie Davis. Davis racked up double-digit kills in 18 games last season, leading her to a team-high 321 kills on the year, while junior Kaylee Gillespie led the Patriots in assists with 959. Zoie Larkins held down the backline, as the sophomore led the team in digs with 508, while graduate student Lily Watson dominated the net with a team-leading 92 blocks.
Young Harris is from the Peach Belt Conference where they went 3-23 overall last season and 0-10 in their conference. The Mountain Lions have three returning leaders from the 2021 season. Lily Hidalgo and Shelby Mullins are two key frontline players for Young Harris, as Hidalgo led the Mountain Lions in kills last season with 237. As for Mullins, she led the team in blocks with 40. As a freshman, Joha Bernis topped the team leaderboard in digs and aces with 390 and 30, respectively last season.
Representing the South Atlantic Conference, Erskine comes into the 2022 season after a 13-21 (7-11 SAC) 2021 campaign. The Flying Fleet return three leaders from the 2021 season in senior Meredith Hollinger, who led the team in kills last season with 453, senior Laney Gaston, who led the Erskine in assists with 727, and junior Megan Thees, who led the Flying Fleet with 464 digs.
First serve for Friday is set for 5 p.m., while first serves for Saturday are set for 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
