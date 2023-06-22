UWG Volleyball announces 2023 Fall Schedule

The University of West Georgia Volleyball program announced their fall 2023 schedule on Friday, with first serve set for September 1.
Before officially kicking their season off, the Wolves will compete in two scrimmages with an opponent to be named on August 12 and Middle Georgia State on August 25.
Heading into her third year as head coach, Kara Hellmann will take West Georgia down to Milledgeville, Georgia as UWG is set to participate in the Georgia College & State Tournament on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2. First up for the Wolves in 2023 will be Southern Wesleyan at 2:00 p.m., before turning around and playing Young Harris later that day at 6:00 p.m. The Tournament will conclude on Saturday after West Georgia battles Albany State at 3:00 p.m.
"We are looking forward to heading down to Milledgeville, said Hellmann. "It will be an exciting opening weekend for our program. The work the players have been putting in throughout the off season and the buy-in they have shown is creating a lot of excitement for the upcoming season and they will be eager to get on the court in this opening weekend."
Following the Georgia College & State Tournament, UWG will get a week off before hosting a tournament of their own, in the Coliseum, beginning on September 8 and concluding on September 9.
"This will be our second year in a row hosting a tournament," Hellmann continued. "We love having the opportunity to play more matches in front of our home crowd and showcase our first-class facilities."
West Georgia will play three matches in the tournament, starting with the home opener against Emory & Henry at 12:00 p.m. and Concord later that day at 6:00 p.m. The Wolves will wrap their tournament up on Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against Georgia College & State at 5:00 p.m.
After another week off, UWG will jump into their third tournament of the season as the Wolves are slated to compete in the AUM Tournament on September 15-16. West Georgia will begin play on Friday, September 15 with matches against Miles and Clark Atlanta, before ending the tournament with a rematch against Albany State on Saturday, September 16.
After three consecutive tournaments to open the season, the Wolves will open their conference schedule on Tuesday, September 19 with a home matchup against rival Valdosta State that's set for 6:00 p.m.
"Our non-conference schedule sets us up well going into Gulf South Conference play," Hellmann stated. "With four freshmen and two transfers added to the roster we will have had a decent amount of matches under our belt to have built good chemistry and confidence in each other heading into conference play."
For the next three weeks, the conference slate will continue for West Georgia as UWG is set to play every Friday and Saturday against conference opponents Lee, Shorter, Alabama Huntsville, Montevallo, Union, Christian Brothers, West Alabama, and Mississippi College.
After nine straight conference matches, Hellmann and the Wolves will dip out of conference play for the GSC/Sunshine Crossover. The crossover is slated for October 20-21 with times and opponents to be named at a later date.
On October 25, UWG will return back to the Coliseum for a colossal mid-week matchup against the defending Gulf South Conference Champions West Florida Argonauts, before hitting the road on October 28 for a four-match road trip, beginning in Montgomery, Alabama for a conference battle with Auburn Montgomery and ending in Cleveland, Tennessee on November 4 with a matchup against the Lee Flames.
After a 16-day hiatus, UWG will make their return to Carrollton as they are set to host Montevallo on November 10 and Alabama Huntsville on November 11, concluding the 2023 Fall regular season.
"I am excited to compete with this group as they continue to raise the bar for University of West Georgia volleyball," Hellmann concluded.
The Gulf South Conference Championships are set for November 14-19.
