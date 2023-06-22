UWG Volleyball announces 2023 Fall Schedule

Heading into her third year as head coach, Kara Hellmann will take West Georgia down to Milledgeville, Georgia as UWG is set to participate in the Georgia College & State Tournament to start their Fall season in early September.

 UWG Athletics

The University of West Georgia Volleyball program announced their fall 2023 schedule on Friday, with first serve set for September 1.

Before officially kicking their season off, the Wolves will compete in two scrimmages with an opponent to be named on August 12 and Middle Georgia State on August 25.