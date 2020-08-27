The University of West Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements for first-year college student applicants for the spring, summer, and fall semesters.
The University System of Georgia, of which UWG is a part, announced on Tuesday that all the schools in the system will waive the testing requirements due to uncertainty about scheduling the exams during the coronavirus pandemic. The College Board and ACT test centers were mandated to adhere to local public health guidance, resulting in the closure or suspension of most sites in Georgia.
“Students must still meet all other admission requirements, and must meet adjusted minimum grade point average eligibility thresholds for admission to each USG sector,” the university said in an announcement. Students who possess SAT or ACT scores may still submit them.
UWG announced they will make all admission decisions based solely on applicants’ high school transcripts and academic GPA.
“Now is a perfect time for students to take the next step toward their college career,” said Dr. Justin Barlow, director of admissions at UWG. “The Fall 2021 application is open right now, and after students complete their application, we match them with a personal application assistant to make sure they get the help they need.”
The required minimum unweighted high school grade-point average for admission at UWG is a 2.6 average, which is the same as fellow USG members, Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern, and Valdosta State universities. The University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Augusta universities require a 3.0 GPA.
More than 1,300 other institutions across the country, including the University of Texas at Austin and Atlanta’s Emory University, have already dropped the testing requirement. Education experts warned that Georgia’s public college system would lose students if they kept the testing requirement, according to reporting by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
To receive Zell Miller Scholarship funding, Georgia high school students must have a 3.7 or higher GPA in high school and a 1,200 on the SAT or an ACT composite score of 26, according to the Georgia Student Finance Commission. It was not immediately clear how the university system’s action would affect those requirements.
Earlier this year, the commission’s board voted to push back the deadline until Dec. 30 for students to submit qualifying test scores for the scholarship due to test cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the recent USG decision and given the ongoing cancellations of SAT and ACT testing, our team is currently looking to see if there are any additional steps that we can take to support students,” Chris Green, the commission’s director of governmental relations, told the AJC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.