T'oni Birden

T'oni Birden (pictured) and Campbell Brown are two young athletes who will look to transition from a successful indoor start to outdoor competition.

 Photo by Michael Wade

A highly successful Indoor Track & Field campaign shifts to the outdoor season this weekend as the West Georgia Wolves head to Atlanta to take on the field at the CAU Panther Invitational at Clark Atlanta University.

The Wolves will be missing two heavy hitters in jumps and sprint events this weekend as Mia Culpepper and Paishence Collier are competing in the NCAA Division II National Meet in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but the cupboard is by no means bare, as a group of young and talented athletes will be on display from UWG this weekend in Atlanta.

