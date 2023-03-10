A highly successful Indoor Track & Field campaign shifts to the outdoor season this weekend as the West Georgia Wolves head to Atlanta to take on the field at the CAU Panther Invitational at Clark Atlanta University.
The Wolves will be missing two heavy hitters in jumps and sprint events this weekend as Mia Culpepper and Paishence Collier are competing in the NCAA Division II National Meet in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but the cupboard is by no means bare, as a group of young and talented athletes will be on display from UWG this weekend in Atlanta.
T'oni Birden and Campbell Brown are two of those young athletes who will look to transition a successful start in indoor to the outdoor track. Birden was the GSC Top Freshman Performer at the Gulf South Conference indoor meet in February, setting the UWG record with 3,144 points in the Pentathlon. She placed fourth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.15, finished fourth in the triple jump at 11.40m and sixth in the long jump with a leap of 5.38m.
Brown set a school record out of the gate on the season with a fantastic 60m time of 7.66 in the BSC Indoor Icebreaker back in December, and her sprint time in the 60m hovered around there throughout the indoor season. She finished fourth in the qualifying and the finals at the GSC Championships.
In the 400m, Shamiya Perry had the top race for the Wolves last season, checking in at 1:00.36 at the UWG Legends Invitational. Kira Montefusco had the top outdoor 200m time last year at that same meet with a time of 25.45. Joycelyn Tifrea begins her sophomore campaign as the reigning UWG runner in the 800m with a time of 2:25.79 at last year's GSC Championships.
Adela Belohlavova had the best 1500m time at the UWG Legends Invitational last year and Coley Branum is the top returning in nearly every long distance category for the Wolves. In the 100m hurdles, Chioma Uwaomah is the top returner and is coming off of a 5th-place finish at the GSC Championships.
The CAU Panther Invitational will feature live results throughout the day. Make sure to check the CAU Panther Invitational Results site throughout the day on Saturday as the Wolves take on the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.