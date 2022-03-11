Members of the UWG track and field team have their sights set on Jacksonville, Alabama, for a two-day meet at the JSU Gem of The Hills classic, starting on Friday and concluding on Saturday.
West Georgia comes into their second outdoor meet of the season following a first-place finish at the Berry Invitational on Saturday.
Throws
Brandi Boddy and Melita-Marie Roachford will compete alongside one another in the Hammer throw. Look for Roachford to continue her strong start to the season, as the senior is coming off a school-record 49.00m throw at the Berry Invitational which secured a first-place finish. Both Boddy and Roachford will also compete in the Shot-Put event, while Kailani Serapion will be the thrower of the Javelin.
Hurdles
Chioma Uwaomah and Ameah Richardson will be the runners in the 100m hurdle. Both Uwaomah and Richardson come into the weekend following top five finishes at the Berry Invitational with Uwaomah placing second and Richardson placing fourth. UWG will round out the hurdle's event with Maniyah Thomas and Amani Achampong competing in the 400m hurdles.
Jumps
Dasani Minter and Meghan Daniels are both coming off dominant performances at the Berry Invitational, as the duo took the top two spots in the long jump event. Minter won the event with a 5.17m jump, while Daniels finished right behind with a 5.02m jump. Mia Culpepper will also compete in the long jump before Haley Trammell attempts to win the triple jump event for the second straight week. Daniels will also compete alongside Trammell in the triple jump, while Brooklyn Kierbow will participate in the Pole Vault.
Distance
The trio of Coley Branum, Alexa Quarles, and Stephanie Beltran will be running in the 5000m, while Kendal Sparks will compete in the 3000m steeplechase. Adela Belohlavova, Joycelyn Tifrea, Lillian Welter, and Ama Ahovi will all participate in the 800m and 1500m.
Relay
West Georgia's "B" team, made up of Maniyah Thomas, Dasani Minter, Shamiya Perry, and Meghan Daniels, will look to build off last week's first-place finish in the 4x100m relay. The "C" team is made up of Amani Achampong, Haley Trammell, Ameah Richardson, and Samira Barnett.
Sprints
Mia Culpepper, Kira Montefusco, and Hannah Dunston will compete in the 100m dash. They all finished in the top five at the Berry Invitational with Culpepper finishing second, Montefusco finishing third and Dunston finishing fourth, respectively.
