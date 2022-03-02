BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Gulf South Conference and INFLCR enter a multi-year partnership to provide student-athletes and institutions with industry leading solutions in content and compliance platforms with a focus on Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) and social media strategy. The announcement makes the GSC the first NCAA Division II conference to join the INFLCR family.
As part of the agreement, the partnership will concentrate on offering content delivery to the league’s student-athletes, communication staffs, coaches, and other internal ambassadors. In turn, the GSC and INFLCR relationship will further develop and bolster the league’s brand identity and its member institutions across all sports.
Schools will also have an opportunity to utilize INFLCR Verified which assists athletic departments with monitoring student-athlete NIL activities.
“The GSC is proud to be the first Division II conference to partner with INFLCR,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “INFLCR has been an amazing tool for student-athletes and institutions across the country since being founded. With the focus our schools place on creating great experiences, opportunities, and content for our student-athletes, a partnership with INFLCR makes total sense.”
“2022 is the start to a big push in Division II and beyond for INFLCR, and GSC was the perfect conference to start with,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “Not only because it’s one of the premier leagues in Division II, but also because it’s based in INFLCR’s founding city of Birmingham, Alabama. The GSC holds a special place for me, as it’s the conference I played baseball in at the University of Montevallo and is the conference I started my first business with during college. I’m looking forward to seeing this partnership assist the GSC in flexing a new muscle that will help their student-athletes succeed in NIL at the Division II level.”
INFLCR’s platform helps conference?offices to send internal multimedia and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their member institutions’ student-athletes, coaches and other brand ambassadors. From a league standpoint, the Gulf South Conference will curate championship event content for their schools and student-athletes to use as well as accessing content from their member institutions to be used on conference channels.
Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts. After content is shared, the?conference office can measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors. Athletic departments and conferences use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.
In addition, the GSC will have the ability to build and distribute INFLCR-based campaigns for conference-related content and initiatives to member institutions, increasing the league’s visibility and message. INFLCR’s multiple content source feature through partnerships with USA Today IMAGN photography and Atlantic Records music will provide national-media content through the platform.
