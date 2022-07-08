The University of West Georgia will be hosting a three-day summer "Elite Volleyball Camp" for high school players looking to show off and develop their skills with the help of college coaches.
The camp is designed to help current volleyball players deepen their skills and knowledge about the game. Campers will continue to hone their talents in the tenants of the sport: serving, passing, setting and hitting, while also developing their proficiency in systems, strategies, and their overall volleyball IQ.
It is highly recommended that campers have experience at the high school or club level. This camp is available to those currently in or entering high school (grades 9-12).
The cost of the camp is $45 per day, or those wishing to participate in all three days can pay $135 for the full camp.
The camp will be held July 26 through July 28 from 1-4 p.m. in West Georgia's Coliseum at 325 West Georgia Drive, 30117.
Registration will be available online until the day of the event on the UWG Athletics website, found in the Volleyball section under the "Volleyball Camps" tab.
