For the third installation of its “All Things Possible” Season, the UWG Theatre Company will be performing the OBIE award-winning and Pulitzer Prize nominated drama In the Continuum by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter.
In the Continuum follows the stories of two women who are worlds apart, but whose stories are parallel journeys of denial and self-discovery. Gurira and Salter create three-dimensional, flawed characters who we can relate to no matter our differences. Through the serious issues explored in this play, the possibilities and opportunities that empathy and caring can play in our lives can be seen.
The drama follows the separate but parallel journeys of Abigail, a working mother in Zimbabwe, and Nia, a 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles. With humor, drama, and incredibly revealing insight to the international impact of AIDS/HIV on Black women, the stories of Abigail and Nia play out alongside one another as the expectations for their lives are turned upside down by the news that they are each pregnant and HIV positive.
In the Continuum gives a voice to the statistics of Black women impacted by AIDS/HIV, and The UWG Theatre Company plans to do justice to the voices of Abigail and Nia and women like them.
Performed in the Townsend Center Dangle Theater from February 22 to February 25 at 7:30 PM, In the Continuum will stage a final matinee performance on February 26 at 2:30 PM.
Tickets are $10 for faculty, staff, and guests, $5 for students with UWG ID, and $7 for seniors.
Ticket information can be obtained by calling the Townsend Center Box Office at 678-839-4722 or by going to townsendcenter.org to purchase tickets.
