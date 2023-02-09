In the Continuum

For the third installation of its “All Things Possible” Season, the UWG Theatre Company will be performing the OBIE award-winning and Pulitzer Prize nominated drama In the Continuum by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter.

In the Continuum follows the stories of two women who are worlds apart, but whose stories are parallel journeys of denial and self-discovery. Gurira and Salter create three-dimensional, flawed characters who we can relate to no matter our differences. Through the serious issues explored in this play, the possibilities and opportunities that empathy and caring can play in our lives can be seen.

