UWG tennis will look to win their first conference match of the season on Wednesday when they host the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks with first serve set for 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Country Club.
West Georgia (2-4, 0-3 GSC) is coming off of a 6-1 win over Wallace State last Monday, while Auburn Montgomery (5-2, 1-0 GSC) is coming off a 5-2 loss to #8 Saint Leo on Friday.
Camille Portalier, Karla Menendez, Elle Jones, Perrine Blachon, and Kennedy Lewis all stood out for the Wolves last Monday, as each won their respective singles match in the 6-1 win over Wallace State.
After missing two straight matches, Portalier picked up right where she left off, as the senior won a three-set thriller against Wallace State's no.1, improving her record to 2-2 on the season. Jones and Blachon both secured their second straight singles match win last Monday, improving their respective records to 3-3.
Auburn Montgomery has one of the deepest rosters in the conference, as every player on their roster has a winning singles record this season. Estefania Garcia and Nahia Izco lead the way for the Warhawks. Garcia brings in a singles record of 6-1, including singles wins over #7 Columbus State and #6 Flager. Izco improved her singles match win streak to four on Friday after a (6-2, 6-2) win over Saint Leo's no.4, making her 5-1 on the year in singles.
Head coach Rhonda Bush confirms that the lineups will remain the same for Wednesday's match.
