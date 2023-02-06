UWG Women's Tennis High Five

UWG Tennis ended the first weekend of play with a 7-0 sweep of Georgia Southwestern at Sunset Hills Country Club.

 Photo by Adia Randall

UWG Tennis ends the first weekend of play with a 7-0 sweep of Georgia Southwestern at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday afternoon.

After a sweep yesterday against Point, this afternoon was the first chance to have all lines see action in a match and again all players were able to pick up their match point for UWG in front of a home crowd.

Trending Videos