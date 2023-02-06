UWG Tennis ends the first weekend of play with a 7-0 sweep of Georgia Southwestern at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday afternoon.
After a sweep yesterday against Point, this afternoon was the first chance to have all lines see action in a match and again all players were able to pick up their match point for UWG in front of a home crowd.
The doubles point was won by all three lines with Senior Kennedy Lewis and Freshman Lara Wedd playing the first No. 3 doubles
the season and finishing with a 6-1 mark.
Sophomore Sophie Mnich and Freshman Callie Stanfield made their collegiate singles debut at No. 2 and No. 5 respectfully. Mnich won 6-2 and 6-4 and Stanfield won her two sets with a 6-0 and 6-1 mark.
"Proud of our new girls coming in," said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. "Sophie and Callie just won her first collegiate singles match so I'm super proud of those girls working hard for us!"
The Wolves will take these two wins into a 12-day break before their next match against Rhodes College on Friday, February 17th in Memphis, TN.
"We are going to practice returning a serve and short balls," finished Bush. "That's going to be the main focus for the next two weeks as we prepare to hit the road to Memphis."
